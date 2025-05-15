or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Cancer Battle
OK LogoHEALTH

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Reveals Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Have No Fear'

Photo of Brad Arnold
Source: @brad3doorsdown/Instagram

3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold shared his cancer diagnosis, saying, 'I have no fear.'

By:

May 14 2025, Published 8:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a shocking revelation, Brad Arnold, the beloved frontman of rock band 3 Doors Down, has announced his diagnosis of stage IV kidney cancer. The news, shared on May 7, has left fans reeling and searching for updates on the singer's battle and what this means for the band's future.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brad Arnold
Source: @brad3doorsdown/Instagram

Brad Arnold announced his stage IV kidney cancer diagnosis on May 7.

Article continues below advertisement

The Rise of Brad Arnold

Arnold surged to fame in the early 2000s with his band, 3 Doors Down, a name still synonymous with post-grunge rock. Their multi-platinum debut album, The Better Life, catapulted them into the musical stratosphere, and Arnold, initially a drummer, transitioned to lead singer, solidifying his place in rock history.

Article continues below advertisement

Three Doors Down has continued their momentum with new music and a die-hard fan base, while also standing strong in support of U.S. military members through various charitable endeavors. Arnold’s candidness about his personal struggles, especially regarding sobriety, has earned him a special connection with fans.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @3doorsdown/Youtbe
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

A Battle Against Cancer

MORE ON:
Cancer Battle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The severity of Arnold’s diagnosis hit home when he shared a heartfelt video on Instagram. “I got some not so good news for you today,” he began, revealing that he had been diagnosed with stage IV clear cell renal cell carcinoma, which had metastasized to his lungs. “And that it’s stage IV, and that’s not real good.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Creed's Scott Stapp
Source: @brad3doorsdown/Instagram

Creed's Scott Stapp shared a heartfelt message of support for Brad Arnold.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet, even in the face of such devastating news, Arnold exhibited a beacon of hope. "But, you know what? We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything," he declared. "So I have no fear. I really sincerely am not scared of it at all." However, he did express regret for needing to cancel the band’s upcoming summer tour, set to kick off in Daytona Beach, Fla., on May 15. “And I think it’s time for me to go listen to 'It’s Not My Time' a little bit, right?" he added.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brad Arnold and his dog Tucker.
Source: @brad3doorsdown/Instagram

Brad Arnold is staying strong despite the devastating news.

Support from Fans and Fellow Musicians

The outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians has been nothing short of overwhelming. Messages flooded in, resonating with hope and encouragement. "If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it’s YOU, brother," Creed frontman Scott Stapp wrote, "We can do ALL things through CHRIST. I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing!"

Gavin DeGraw also chimed in, saying, "May God bless you brother. Showing us how to conquer the darkness with light."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.