How Brad Bernstein Is Assisting Immigrants As A Lawyer & Digital Broadcast Show Host

Living the American dream is something many aspire to. The country has always been a welcoming haven for those seeking a better life. However, overcoming the obstacles to achieving that new life can be challenging for many without the necessary information and resources. This is especially true for immigrants trying to carve their own paths in America.

Brad Bernstein is a talented immigration lawyer, producer, and host assisting many through his award-winning two-hour broadcast, Brad Show Live. He shares his take on various American policies and provides advice to others about civil and immigration laws, along with discussions about humanity, politics, and social justice.