Brad Pitt Claims Angelina Jolie Sold Half Of Her Shares Of Miraval Winery To Russian Oligarch Behind His Back, Actor Claims His Ex 'Sought To Inflict' Pain On Him

The battle of the exes continues: Brad Pitt has accused his ex wife Angelina Jolie of trying to hurt him by selling her stake in their French vineyard to a Russian oligarch, who has "poisonous intentions," documents obtained by the Daily Mail revealed.

The actress, 47, sold her half of the Chateau Miraval company to Tenute del Mondo, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler and part of Stoli Group, in 2021, the outlet reported.

Having made "desperate attempts to disassociate himself from the Putin regime, the Stoli brand is now a massive international liability," the papers read, referring to Vladimir Putin's recent attack on Ukraine. "Stolichnaya has been the object of boycotts throughout the world."