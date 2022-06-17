Smooth Moves!Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Impressive Skills In Dance Video
Though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a bitter custody battle for years, their kids seem to be doing just fine. In fact, 16-year-old daughter Shiloh has been thriving in her dance classes at the Millennium Dance Complex, as evidenced by the videos the Los-Angeles based program often uploads to YouTube.
The teen's most recent cameo occurs as she and her peers groove to Doja Cat's "Vegas," a track featured in the new Elvis flick.
The 7-minute clip showcases the group of students showing off their moves in groups of three, with Jolie-Pitt taking center stage around the 2:30 mark. Wearing a Beatles band tee, black pants and black Van sneakers, she leads the way as the trio step to it for about a minute until another group gets their turn.
In other videos, the teen can be seen dancing to tracks like "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran and Lizzo's "About Damn Time."
An insider previously spilled to Us Weekly, "Shiloh loves dancing. She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now."
Though Shiloh still has a few years to figure out what kind of career she wants to purse, her famous parents vowed to be supportive no matter what.
"Brad and Angie are both very proud," the insider shared. "They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means."
While growing up, Shiloh shied away from the spotlight, but she seems to be coming into her own, as she's attended several red carpets alongside Jolie, 47, including a few global premieres of The Eternals. And for the events, she ditched her signature tomboy aesthetic and wore dresses, including a hand-me-down from the mom-of-six!
"She can’t believe all the attention she’s getting. For a long time, Shiloh just wanted to wear boys’ clothes and chopped her hair off, but in the past years, she’s been exploring her feminine side," a source exclusively disclosed to OK!. "Now she’s getting her nails done, buying sparkly jewelry, experimenting with bold makeup and trying on her mom’s designer clothes."
"She seems to have a more confident attitude about herself," noted the insider. "Of course, when you have Angelina and Brad for parents, it’s no surprise she’d make the perfect cover girl."