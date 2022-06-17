Smooth Moves!Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Impressive Skills In Dance Video

Though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a bitter custody battle for years, their kids seem to be doing just fine. In fact, 16-year-old daughter Shiloh has been thriving in her dance classes at the Millennium Dance Complex, as evidenced by the videos the Los-Angeles based program often uploads to YouTube.

The teen's most recent cameo occurs as she and her peers groove to Doja Cat's "Vegas," a track featured in the new Elvis flick.