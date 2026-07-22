or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brad Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Files to Drop Actor's Last Name as She Distances Herself From Famous Dad

vivienne jolie drops pitt last name
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne has filed to legally remove ‘Pitt’ from her surname.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 22 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Vivienne, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is officially taking another step away from her father's last name.

Just days after celebrating her 18th birthday on July 12 alongside her twin brother, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court requesting to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Vivienne filed a petition to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie shortly after turning 18.
Source: MEGA

Vivienne filed a petition to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie shortly after turning 18.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

According to court documents obtained by an outlet, the reason for the requested name change is listed simply as “personal.”

Even online, Vivienne has already begun using the updated name, with "Vivienne Jolie" appearing in Google search results.

Article continues below advertisement

Following in Her Siblings' Footsteps

image of The court filing lists ‘personal’ as the reason for Vivienne's request to remove Brad Pitt's last name.
Source: MEGA

The court filing lists ‘personal’ as the reason for Vivienne's request to remove Brad Pitt's last name.

The filing is the latest sign that Vivienne is moving away from the Pitt surname.

As OK! previously reported, the teen was credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in the playbill for the Broadway production of The Outsiders, where she worked as an assistant alongside her mother in 2024.

Vivienne is also following the lead of several of her siblings.

Her sister Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during a sorority event at Spelman College last fall.

Court documents filed in April and processed by the Superior Court of California on Friday, June 5, revealed that the 21-year-old is also seeking to change her name to Zahara Jolie legally.

The filing stated that a hearing on the request is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Monday, September 28.

Meanwhile, Shiloh officially became Shiloh Jolie in August 2024 after successfully petitioning to remove "Pitt" from her name shortly after turning 18.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It’s Heartbreaking'

image of Vivienne previously used the name ‘Vivienne Jolie’ in the playbill for ‘The Outsiders,’ where she worked alongside Angelina Jolie.
Source: MEGA

Vivienne previously used the name ‘Vivienne Jolie’ in the playbill for ‘The Outsiders,’ where she worked alongside Angelina Jolie.

The latest filing has sparked fresh discussion about Brad's relationship with his children.

"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source told a magazine about his daughters no longer using the "Jolie-Pitt" surname.

Another source shared a different perspective.

“It’s unfortunate when a parent deliberately alienates their children from the other,” a source told an outlet.

“The children are now adults and make their own decisions,” a third source said of the petition. “It’s really horrible that he [Pitt] has tried to paint himself as a victim. When will people start asking real questions about what happened to the kids?”

A Family Rift That Spans Years

image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle following their 2016 separation.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle following their 2016 separation.

Vivienne's legal request comes after years of reported estrangement between Brad and several of his children.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has reportedly had limited contact with some of his children since Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 following an alleged incident aboard a private plane. Authorities later investigated the matter and cleared Brad of any wrongdoing.

Angelina officially filed for divorce on September 20, 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

After years of legal disputes involving custody and other family matters concerning their six children — Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne — the former couple finalized their divorce on December 30, 2024.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.