Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Files to Drop Actor's Last Name as She Distances Herself From Famous Dad

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Vivienne, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is officially taking another step away from her father's last name. Just days after celebrating her 18th birthday on July 12 alongside her twin brother, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court requesting to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

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Source: MEGA Vivienne filed a petition to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie shortly after turning 18.

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According to court documents obtained by an outlet, the reason for the requested name change is listed simply as “personal.” Even online, Vivienne has already begun using the updated name, with "Vivienne Jolie" appearing in Google search results.

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Following in Her Siblings' Footsteps

Source: MEGA The court filing lists ‘personal’ as the reason for Vivienne's request to remove Brad Pitt's last name.

The filing is the latest sign that Vivienne is moving away from the Pitt surname. As OK! previously reported, the teen was credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in the playbill for the Broadway production of The Outsiders, where she worked as an assistant alongside her mother in 2024. Vivienne is also following the lead of several of her siblings. Her sister Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during a sorority event at Spelman College last fall. Court documents filed in April and processed by the Superior Court of California on Friday, June 5, revealed that the 21-year-old is also seeking to change her name to Zahara Jolie legally. The filing stated that a hearing on the request is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Monday, September 28. Meanwhile, Shiloh officially became Shiloh Jolie in August 2024 after successfully petitioning to remove "Pitt" from her name shortly after turning 18.

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'It’s Heartbreaking'

Source: MEGA Vivienne previously used the name ‘Vivienne Jolie’ in the playbill for ‘The Outsiders,’ where she worked alongside Angelina Jolie.

The latest filing has sparked fresh discussion about Brad's relationship with his children. "It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source told a magazine about his daughters no longer using the "Jolie-Pitt" surname. Another source shared a different perspective. “It’s unfortunate when a parent deliberately alienates their children from the other,” a source told an outlet. “The children are now adults and make their own decisions,” a third source said of the petition. “It’s really horrible that he [Pitt] has tried to paint himself as a victim. When will people start asking real questions about what happened to the kids?”

A Family Rift That Spans Years

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle following their 2016 separation.