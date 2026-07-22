Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Files to Drop Actor's Last Name as She Distances Herself From Famous Dad
July 22 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET
Vivienne, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is officially taking another step away from her father's last name.
Just days after celebrating her 18th birthday on July 12 alongside her twin brother, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court requesting to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.
According to court documents obtained by an outlet, the reason for the requested name change is listed simply as “personal.”
Even online, Vivienne has already begun using the updated name, with "Vivienne Jolie" appearing in Google search results.
Following in Her Siblings' Footsteps
The filing is the latest sign that Vivienne is moving away from the Pitt surname.
As OK! previously reported, the teen was credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in the playbill for the Broadway production of The Outsiders, where she worked as an assistant alongside her mother in 2024.
Vivienne is also following the lead of several of her siblings.
Her sister Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during a sorority event at Spelman College last fall.
Court documents filed in April and processed by the Superior Court of California on Friday, June 5, revealed that the 21-year-old is also seeking to change her name to Zahara Jolie legally.
The filing stated that a hearing on the request is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Monday, September 28.
Meanwhile, Shiloh officially became Shiloh Jolie in August 2024 after successfully petitioning to remove "Pitt" from her name shortly after turning 18.
- Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne, 16, Seen in L.A. After Source Claimed Brad Pitt 'Wishes' to Be 'Closer' to His Estranged Kids: Photos
- Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Moves to Drop Father's Last Name
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 16, Look All Grown Up During Rare Outing in Los Angeles: Photos
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'It’s Heartbreaking'
The latest filing has sparked fresh discussion about Brad's relationship with his children.
"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source told a magazine about his daughters no longer using the "Jolie-Pitt" surname.
Another source shared a different perspective.
“It’s unfortunate when a parent deliberately alienates their children from the other,” a source told an outlet.
“The children are now adults and make their own decisions,” a third source said of the petition. “It’s really horrible that he [Pitt] has tried to paint himself as a victim. When will people start asking real questions about what happened to the kids?”
A Family Rift That Spans Years
Vivienne's legal request comes after years of reported estrangement between Brad and several of his children.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has reportedly had limited contact with some of his children since Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 following an alleged incident aboard a private plane. Authorities later investigated the matter and cleared Brad of any wrongdoing.
Angelina officially filed for divorce on September 20, 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
After years of legal disputes involving custody and other family matters concerning their six children — Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne — the former couple finalized their divorce on December 30, 2024.