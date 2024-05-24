Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Dropping His Last Name Is 'Heartbreaking': His Kids 'Want Nothing to Do With' Him
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids are distancing themselves from the actor in more ways than one.
The exes' 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, is the latest of the pack to have dropped "Pitt" from her name.
The reveal came earlier this month, as the teenager is listed as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for NYC's The Outsiders, which she worked on as an assistant alongside her mother.
Vivienne's move joins her sister Zahara, 19, who introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority event at Spelman College this past fall. In addition, when Shiloh's dance teacher tagged her in an Instagram post, it was discovered that the soon-to-be 18-year-old only uses Jolie as a surname.
"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source told a magazine of his daughters no longer going by the last name of "Jolie-Pitt."
The famous family's former bodyguard Tony Webb hinted the mother-of-six, 48, could to be blame, as in new legal documents relating to the former spouses' winery battle, Tony claimed one of his employees once heard the Tomb Raider lead "encouraging [the kids] to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits."
In addition, Tony claimed Angelina threatened his staffers to keep silent on what they saw and heard while looking after the actress and her children.
The drama "basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him," the insider stated.
While the Hollywood hunk, 60, hasn't been seen publicly with his kids in years, Angelina raved over her bond with her offspring — which also includes Vivienne's twin brother, Knox, Pax, 20, and Maddox, 22 — in a December 2023 interview.
"They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends," the activist gushed. "We’re seven very different people, which is our strength."
Angelina's brother, James Haven, also hinted that Brad hasn't been very present in his kids' lives since the 2016 split.
"That’s where it all started, it started with the protection of her and her children — my nieces and nephews. I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation," the 51-year-old shared in a January podcast interview. "They’re becoming young adults in their early 20s. That’s so crazy thinking that, but yeah, I think it’s just very natural [to feel protective] and I just want to be there. Very much like my mom [the late Marcheline Bertrand]."
In Touch reported on Brad's disappointment over his kids dropping Pitt from their name.