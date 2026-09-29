Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Officially Drops ‘Pitt’ as Court Approves Name Change

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Brad Pitt's long-estranged daughter, Zahara, has finally dropped his last name from hers. Per TMZ, Zahara has successfully changed her full legal name from "Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt" to just "Zahara Marley Jolie," after the court approved her name change request.

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Source: MEGA Zahara successfully changed her full legal name from 'Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt' to just 'Zahara Marley Jolie.'

Per the outlet, Angela Jolie's 21-year-old daughter had filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court to drop her famous father's last name, removing "Pitt" from her surname. As mentioned in a court document obtained by E! News, "After review of the case file, the Court rules as follows: There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted." The document further read, "The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie."

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Zahara Filed Her Name Change Request in June

Source: MEGA Angela Jolie's 21-year-old daughter had filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court to drop her famous father's last name, removing 'Pitt' from her surname.

Zahara first filed for her name change request in June this year. This was almost one month after her graduation from Atlanta's Spelman College with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. At the May 17 commencement ceremony as well, she reportedly chose to use only her mother's last name while being called to the stage to receive her diploma. In the Los Angeles Daily Journal in July, she published a notice of her intent. This fulfilled California's requirement that a name change petition be published in a local newspaper to allow anyone contesting the alteration to submit written opposition before a final hearing, per the outlet.

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Zahara Has Long Been Estranged From Brad Pitt

Source: MEGA Zahara has been quite estranged from father Brad Pitt for a while now.

While the petition didn't list the reason behind this request from the youngster, it's no news that Zahara has been quite estranged from the Fight Club actor for a while now. Though sources blame the Maleficent actress for her daughter's estrangement from her father, Zahara isn't the only child of Brangelina to stop using Brad's surname in her legal name. As of this writing, she has joined her siblings Shiloh, Maddox and Vivienne, all of whom have also stopped using Brad's last name.

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's other kids Shiloh, Maddox, and Vivienne also dropped Brad Pitt's last name from their names.