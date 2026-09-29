Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Officially Drops ‘Pitt’ as Court Approves Name Change
Sept. 29 2026, Published 3:45 a.m. ET
Brad Pitt's long-estranged daughter, Zahara, has finally dropped his last name from hers.
Per TMZ, Zahara has successfully changed her full legal name from "Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt" to just "Zahara Marley Jolie," after the court approved her name change request.
Per the outlet, Angela Jolie's 21-year-old daughter had filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court to drop her famous father's last name, removing "Pitt" from her surname.
As mentioned in a court document obtained by E! News, "After review of the case file, the Court rules as follows: There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted."
The document further read, "The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie."
Zahara Filed Her Name Change Request in June
Zahara first filed for her name change request in June this year. This was almost one month after her graduation from Atlanta's Spelman College with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
At the May 17 commencement ceremony as well, she reportedly chose to use only her mother's last name while being called to the stage to receive her diploma.
In the Los Angeles Daily Journal in July, she published a notice of her intent.
This fulfilled California's requirement that a name change petition be published in a local newspaper to allow anyone contesting the alteration to submit written opposition before a final hearing, per the outlet.
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Zahara Has Long Been Estranged From Brad Pitt
While the petition didn't list the reason behind this request from the youngster, it's no news that Zahara has been quite estranged from the Fight Club actor for a while now.
Though sources blame the Maleficent actress for her daughter's estrangement from her father, Zahara isn't the only child of Brangelina to stop using Brad's surname in her legal name.
As of this writing, she has joined her siblings Shiloh, Maddox and Vivienne, all of whom have also stopped using Brad's last name.
In May 2024, Shiloh requested a change to her hyphenated surname as well, opting to drop her father's last name after turning 18 that month.
Her request was approved the following August, changing her name from "Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt" to just "Shiloh Jolie."
Maddox also filed a similar petition earlier this year. While the 24-year-old didn't provide a reason for the name change, he had only been using Jolie's last name professionally for a while before that, per reports from the outlet.
As for Vivienne, her name appeared as "Vivienne Jolie" in the program for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, on which she worked alongside Angelina.