NEWS Brad Pitt Is 'Flattered' Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow Still Talk About Their Romance With the Actor, Source Reveals Source: MEGA An insider spilled what Brad Pitt thinks of Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow's gossip sessions about him. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 11 2025, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt has no ill will toward his exes. After Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow — who both dated the gorgeous star — gossiped over their relationship with the F1 star, an insider spilled that Pitt is "flattered" they still think about him.

Brad Pitt Is 'Proud' of His Exes

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt for five years.

"Brad still thinks the world of both Jen and Gwyneth," the source said, per gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Substack. "They shared incredible moments together, and if they’re reminiscing, it’s because those were good times. He’s not the type to be petty." Pitt, who has been dating Ines de Ramon since late 2022, is in a "good place" and has nothing but respect for his former flames. He and Paltrow, in particular, have remained close friends over the years. "Hearing that Jen and Gwyneth still talk about him just makes him grin. He’s proud of the memories — and them," the source added.

Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow Still Gossip About Brad Pitt

Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow dated Brad Pitt for three years.

In a Monday, August 11, interview, Aniston revealed that she and Paltrow love reminiscing about their shared ex. "Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party," the Friends star dished. When asked if they "ever talk" about their romance with Pitt, Aniston quipped, "Oh, of course. How can we not? We’re girls."

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt dated both Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston.

The ladies have remained friends for several decades. They met through Aniston's Friends costar David Schwimmer, who was filming The Pallbearer with Paltrow at the time. "We’re always swapping advice — 'What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?'" Aniston explained.

When Did Brad Pitt Date Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston?

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston still talks about Brad Pitt.