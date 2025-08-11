Brad Pitt Is 'Flattered' Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow Still Talk About Their Romance With the Actor, Source Reveals
Brad Pitt has no ill will toward his exes.
After Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow — who both dated the gorgeous star — gossiped over their relationship with the F1 star, an insider spilled that Pitt is "flattered" they still think about him.
Brad Pitt Is 'Proud' of His Exes
"Brad still thinks the world of both Jen and Gwyneth," the source said, per gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Substack. "They shared incredible moments together, and if they’re reminiscing, it’s because those were good times. He’s not the type to be petty."
Pitt, who has been dating Ines de Ramon since late 2022, is in a "good place" and has nothing but respect for his former flames. He and Paltrow, in particular, have remained close friends over the years.
"Hearing that Jen and Gwyneth still talk about him just makes him grin. He’s proud of the memories — and them," the source added.
Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow Still Gossip About Brad Pitt
In a Monday, August 11, interview, Aniston revealed that she and Paltrow love reminiscing about their shared ex.
"Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party," the Friends star dished.
When asked if they "ever talk" about their romance with Pitt, Aniston quipped, "Oh, of course. How can we not? We’re girls."
The ladies have remained friends for several decades. They met through Aniston's Friends costar David Schwimmer, who was filming The Pallbearer with Paltrow at the time.
"We’re always swapping advice — 'What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?'" Aniston explained.
When Did Brad Pitt Date Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston?
Pitt dated Paltrow from 1994 to 1997 after meeting on the set of Se7en. During his 1996 Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in 12 Monkeys, he called her the "love of [his] life." They got engaged later that year but broke up soon after.
The Fight Club alum started dating Aniston in 1999 and was married to her from 2000 to 2005.
"We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate," the duo said in a joint statement at the time. "For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months."