Jennifer Aniston Makes Rare Comment on 'Juicy' Love Triangle With Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston is looking back at her infamous “love triangle era” with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. “It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids,” Aniston, 56, explained in an interview published on Monday, August 11. “It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally.”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Married in 2000

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married from 2000 until 2005.

Aniston and Pitt, 61, were married from 2000 until 2005. That same year, Pitt starred alongside Jolie, 50, in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and the pair went public with their romance shortly after. Later that year, the couple posed for a W magazine spread, titled “Domestic Bliss,” portraying a married life together complete with children. "There's a sensitivity chip that's missing,” Aniston told an outlet shortly after the photoshoot was released. Although the Friends star doesn’t dwell on that chapter of her life, she still remembers exactly how she felt at the time.

Jennifer Aniston Opened Up About Her Split From Brad Pitt

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt split in 2005.

"I just remember the experience of doing it — which was kind of jarring," she recounted. "It was also such a vulnerable time. But yeah, that was one for the memoirs." The Just Go With It star explained that her mindset at that time was to “just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Married in 2014

Source: MEGA Jolie and Pitt married in 2014.

Jolie and Pitt married in 2014, but by September 20, 2016, she had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. After more than eight years of contentious legal battles, the exes finally reached a divorce settlement in 2024.

Jennifer Aniston Has Moved On

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston went on to marry Justin Theroux.