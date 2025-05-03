Brad Pitt Hesitant to Propose to Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Source Reveals: 'He's Scarred' From Angelina Jolie Divorce
Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt, a staple in Tinseltown for over three decades, has had his fair share of legendary romances.
From the likes of Juliette Lewis to Gwyneth Paltrow, not to mention his high-profile ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, the actor has always kept the public guessing. Yet, for nearly three years, he's found solace in the arms of jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.
There's one major hurdle keeping this couple from taking the plunge: his reluctance to propose.
"When marriage comes up, Brad changes the subject or he'll make jokes about his bad track record. It's clear he's been seriously scarred by his divorce from Angelina and is gun shy about getting married again," the insider told In Touch.
It's easy to see why, especially since Pitt, 61, and the Oscar-winning actress, 49, are still embroiled in a bitter battle over shared property nearly nine years after she filed for divorce.
Yet, de Ramon isn't one to languish in the shadows of past heartbreaks.
"She's still young and even though she's been divorced she's not jaded when it comes to marriage; she wants to be Mrs. Brad Pitt," shared the source.
While the 30-something designer was previously married to actor Paul Wesley, it seems she's ready for round two — if Pitt can muster the courage.
"If Brad keeps putting it off, it's hard to imagine she won't get fed up and leave him. Ines isn't going to stick around forever without that commitment," the insider said.
It’s not just de Ramon who's feeling the pressure, with close friends like George Clooney and his wife Amal leading the charge.
"His friends are all telling him to stop dragging his feet too. They love Ines and think Brad is a fool for making her wait," the insider shared.
What's perplexing to those close to him is why Brad is hesitant when it's evident that the couple — who have been living together for over a year — are very much head over heels for each other.
"It would be different if Brad were unsure about her but he's told everyone he wants to spend his life with Ines. He doesn't have an ounce of doubt. Before she came into the picture, he wasn't in a great place; Ines brought this lightness back into his life," the insider said.
But that light could flicker out if Brad continues to let his past dictate his future.
"No one wants to see him mess this up and end up alone. Ines makes him happy and if he's smart, he'll choose happiness and hurry up and marry her before he misses the chance," warned the insider.