Brad Pitt Hesitant to Propose to Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Source Reveals: 'He's Scarred' From Angelina Jolie Divorce

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt, a staple in Tinseltown for over three decades, has had his fair share of legendary romances.

From the likes of Juliette Lewis to Gwyneth Paltrow, not to mention his high-profile ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, the actor has always kept the public guessing. Yet, for nearly three years, he's found solace in the arms of jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

There's one major hurdle keeping this couple from taking the plunge: his reluctance to propose.