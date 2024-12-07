or
Brad Pitt Is 'Head Over Heels' for Girlfriend Ines de Ramon: 'He’s Hit the Jackpot'

Photo of Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is reportedly ready to marry his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

By:

Dec. 7 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Brad Pitt is in love!

The award-winning actor is still going strong with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, more than two years after the couple was first linked romantically in November 2022 — when they were spotted back stage together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, Calif.

brad pitt head over heels girlfriend ines de ramon hit jackpot
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been together since late 2022.

"Brad Pitt is head over heels for Ines and very serious about having her in his life for the long haul," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the Fight Club star.

"After going through such h--- with his divorce from Angelina [Jolie], you might think he’d be off marriage forever, but that’s not the case at all," the insider added, referring to Pitt's tumultuous split from the Maleficent actress. "He still very much believes in it and has even been dropping hints that he’s ready to take that next step with Ines."

brad pitt close relationship six kids angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for a decade and married for two years before they split in 2016.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after an alleged incident of physical abuse onboard a private jet the then-spouses were taking with their six kids — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — from France back to California, where the family lived.

Their split has yet to be officially settled, however, Jolie and Pitt were declared legally single in 2019.

While Pitt, 60, has been linked to a few women — including Emily Ratajkowski, 33, Nicole Poturalski, 31, and Neri Oxman, 48 — since his separation from Jolie, 49, the Troy actor has seemed the most serious with de Ramon, 31, whom he is even reportedly considering having children with.

"Brad wants another chance at fatherhood," a second source claimed to the news outlet. "He’s a different person than the first time around."

angelina jolie knox brad pitt
Source: MEGA

The exes share six kids.

Overall, de Ramon appears to be Pitt's perfect match.

"She seems to have ticked every box for him. He’s talking about bringing her back to Missouri for a few days over the holidays so she can bond with his family, they’ve all met her and think she’s lovely," the first source gushed. "Brad’s family has seen him go through a lot over the years, so they’re thrilled to see him happy, settled, and with someone who clearly values him."

When it comes to popping the question, the insider insisted it's not a matter of "if" but "when."

"Brad’s always saying he’s hit the jackpot with Ines, so everyone’s betting it’s only a matter of time before he makes it official," the confidante concluded.

brad pitt proud show off girlfriend ines de ramon venice film festival
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut as a couple during the Venice Film Festival.

A potential future wedding between Pitt and de Ramon wouldn't be the luxury jewelry executive's first time being a bride.

de Ramon was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley for more than three years before the former flames announced their split in September 2022. The duo filed for divorce on the same day in February 2023 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup.

In Touch spoke to a source about Pitt's feelings for de Ramon.

