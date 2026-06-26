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Brad Pitt Has “No Plans” to Marry Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Amid Children Dropping ‘Pitt’ Surname

Photo of Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's sources reveal his plan to marry Ines de Ramon.

June 26 2026, Published 7:14 a.m. ET

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Brad Pitt has "no plans" to marry girlfriend Ines de Ramon anytime soon.

A source told Page Six that despite de Ramon having a great relationship with Pitt's family, marriage is not on their cards.

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Brad Pitt's Family Are Incredibly Close to Girlfriend Ines de Ramon

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Image of Brad Pitt's family welcomed girlfriend Ines de Ramon with open arms.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's family welcomed girlfriend Ines de Ramon with open arms.

However, the jewelry designer has reportedly been welcomed by the F1 actor's family.

"Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning. At this point, they basically consider her family and one of their own," the source told the outlet.

"But Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone," the source added.

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Ines de Ramon Keeps in Touch With Brad Pitt's Family

Image of Ines de Ramon has built relationships with everyone in Brad Pitt's family.
Source: MEGA

Ines de Ramon has built relationships with everyone in Brad Pitt's family.

The source told Page Six, "She’s built real relationships with everyone. She spends time with Brad’s brother and sister, nieces and nephews, attends family gatherings and has made an effort to get to know each of them individually."

"Ines and Brad’s family keep in touch regularly and [his family] genuinely enjoy spending time with her. It never feels like she's 'Brad's girlfriend.' She’s just part of the family when they’re together," the source added.

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Brad Pitt's Kids Have Dropped 'Pitt' From Their Names

Image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had to fight for over eight years in legal battle.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had to fight for over eight years in legal battle.

While Brad's family has grown closer with the designer, Pitt's kids have become increasingly estranged from him. Almost all six of the children — Maddox, 24, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17 — that Pitt shares with ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, have dropped "Pitt" from their names.

Brad and Angelina's tumultuous separation was followed by more than eight years of legal battles before their divorce was finalized.

Brad Pitt Called Divorce From Angelina Jolie Not a 'Major Thing'

Image of Brad Pitt has denied claims that introducing his girlfriend on the F1 red carpet was a calculated move.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has denied claims that introducing his girlfriend on the F1 red carpet was a calculated move.

The fashion industry professional, on the other hand, was married for three years before her divorce from actor Paul Wesley was finalized in March 2024.

The 62-year-old co-founder reflected on his divorce and his relationship with de Ramon in an interview with GQ in May 2025.

He dismissed questions related to feeling "relief" after divorce, saying, "No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

When asked if debuting with his girlfriend on the red carpet of F1 was a calculated move, the actor said, "If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

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