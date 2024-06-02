Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Relationship Timeline in 10 Photos
October 5, 2023: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Were Spotted Together for the First Time
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sparked dating rumors for the first time when Daily Mail shared photos from their outing at Via Carota in New York City. They were spotted leaving in the same car after the dinner.
October 10, 2023: A Source Commented on Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Age Gap
When the dating rumors started, Hadid was 28, while Cooper was 48. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the 20-year age gap was not a problem because they had a lot in common.
In fact, her family is reportedly into the star's man.
"[Yolanda Hadid and Bella Hadid] are supportive of Gigi and always just want her to be happy. They think Bradley has the potential to be a good fit for her. Zayn [Malik] also wants what's best for Gigi," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.
Irina Shayk, with whom Bradley shares daughter Lea de Seine, reportedly has no issue with the A Star Is Born actor's dating life.
October 11, 2023: How Their Relationship Started
As the dating rumors intensified, more sources came forward to share how Gigi and Bradley started their romance.
"Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry," the source explained. "Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings. Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out."
Bradley reportedly pursued the model, and they reportedly began casually seeing each other.
October-November 2023: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Marked More Outings Together
In the weeks thereafter, Bradley and Gigi enjoyed more outings that helped them get to know each other better, from theater dates to intimate dinners.
With that, their romance reportedly progressed.
"Bradley and Gigi are smitten with each other," the source informed ET. "The two enjoy spending time together and have introduced each other to the important people in their live. Last night, Bradley invited Gigi to a work dinner in NYC. They have bonded over their passion for working, their families and, most importantly, being a parent. People around them think they are great together."
December 2023: Things Got More Serious Between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid
Two months after Bradley and Gigi's romance buzz emerged, a source told People that things between the pair were "going really well" and "getting more and more serious."
"They were quietly dating for much longer before it went public and were very hush-hush, trying to see if things would work between them. They had several months together privately and things have been going really well," the insider continued.
January 7, 2024: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Attended a Golden Globes After-Party
Bradley and Gigi went to a private dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, Calif., after he attended the 2024 Golden Globes.
February 2024: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Were Reportedly 'Smitten'
As photos from their dates surfaced, more sources divulged that Bradley and Gigi's love for each other has blossomed.
A source said, "Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal. They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor, and more. They have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way."
March 14, 2023: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Were Pictured Kissing Each Other
For the first time, Gigi and Bradley were pictured kissing while dining with their friends to celebrate Antoni Porowski's birthday.
April 2024: They Celebrated Gigi Hadid's Birthday and Had More Dates
In an Instagram Story by Marielle Hadid, Bradley and Gigi embraced while posing for a photo with Anwar Hadid and Alana Hadid during the Vogue model's 29th birthday.
A few days after the birthday celebration, they also went on a trip to California with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
May 2024: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Relationship Status
Seven months after Bradley and Gigi were linked to each other, another source gave ET an update regarding the pair's relationship.
"They have a lot of the same interests and have a nice bond, which Taylor and Gigi are so happy about... Taylor and Gigi have always been extremely close, but being in love simultaneously and having these similar and shared experiences has been so much fun for them," the insider continued, referring to her friendship with the pop star, 34.