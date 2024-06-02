Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Relationship Timeline in 10 Photos

When the dating rumors started, Hadid was 28, while Cooper was 48. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the 20-year age gap was not a problem because they had a lot in common.

In fact, her family is reportedly into the star's man.

"[Yolanda Hadid and Bella Hadid] are supportive of Gigi and always just want her to be happy. They think Bradley has the potential to be a good fit for her. Zayn [Malik] also wants what's best for Gigi," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

Irina Shayk, with whom Bradley shares daughter Lea de Seine, reportedly has no issue with the A Star Is Born actor's dating life.