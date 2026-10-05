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Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Spark More Wedding Rumors After Sporting Matching Gold Bands in Paris

Split photo of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sparked fresh wedding rumors after wearing matching gold bands.

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Oct. 5 2026, Updated 8:57 a.m. ET

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Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are once again fueling wedding speculation after stepping out in Paris wearing what appeared to be matching gold bands on their left ring fingers.

The couple, who have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, were photographed leaving a private dinner on Saturday night.

While their low-key outing looked like any other date night, their jewelry quickly caught attention.

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Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Fuel Wedding Speculation With Matching Gold Bands

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Image of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid stepped out in Paris wearing matching gold bands.
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid stepped out in Paris wearing matching gold bands.

Cooper, 51, kept things casual in a dark green jumpsuit while carrying a light brown jacket.

But it was the gold band on his left ring finger that stood out.

Hadid, 31, appeared to be wearing a matching gold band on her wedding ring finger.

The model paired the jewelry with a striped gray jacket, a cream wraparound blouse, blue jeans and a Miu Miu purse.

Neither Cooper nor Hadid has confirmed that they are engaged or married.

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Image of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been romantically linked since 2023.
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been romantically linked since 2023.

This isn't the first time the couple's jewelry choices have sent fans into a frenzy.

Cooper and Hadid first sparked marriage rumors in August when they were spotted together in Paris wearing similar bands on their left hands.

At the time, it was reported that the rings were from French jeweler Boucheron.

The TV personality was reportedly wearing the $6,450 Quarter Radiant Edition Wedding Band, featuring “yellow gold grosgrain” and “accented by a delicate line of diamonds.”

The filmmaker was reportedly wearing the $2,120 Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band.

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Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Made Their Relationship Instagram Official In May

Image of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid first sparked wedding rumors in August.
Source: @GIGIHADID/INSTAGRAM

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid first sparked wedding rumors in August.

Hadid and Cooper have been romantically linked since 2023, when they were first spotted dining together in New York City.

The pair eventually made their relationship Instagram official in May 2025, when Hadid shared a photo of them kissing at her 30th birthday celebration.

Since then, she has offered occasional glimpses into their romance, including during a September 2026 interview.

“What's beautiful about my current relationship, and so different from what I've experienced before, is the ability to be deeply honest. To say what we think, when we think it,” she said.

“But if it's impossible, it probably means it's not the right person,” she added.

Image of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper confirmed their romance with a May Instagram post.
Source: MEGA

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper confirmed their romance with a May Instagram post.

Hadid also revealed that Cooper had helped her see Paris in a completely different way.

“For a long time, Paris was a city of work. I'd land there, rush to a hotel where twenty photographers were waiting for me — no walking around was possible — then I'd be in a car to a windowless studio,” she said.

“But recently, thanks to my boyfriend who loves France and speaks French, I've discovered a completely different Paris that I adore. So, at some point, why not settle there, yes," she added.

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