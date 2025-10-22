'Brainless' Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for Bizarrely Declaring His Dad 'Wouldn't Have Allowed People' to Try and Assassinate Him If He Was a King
Oct. 22 2025, Updated 1:43 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. hit back at the seven million Americans who took part in the No Kings rallies, which protested his father, Donald Trump, being in the Oval Office — however, many people found his statements to be bizarre or inaccurate.
The topic came up as the first son was speaking with Sean Hannity about the backlash the president is receiving for demolishing part of the White House's East Wing to construct a $250 million ballroom.
Donald Trump Jr. Insists His Dad Doesn't Act Like a King
Don Jr. claimed it was only Democrats who objected to the renovations and said the things the political party has been stating are "meaningless."
"They’re talking about having a No Kings protest. And, you know, congratulations, guys, you won. We don’t have kings," he said. "We have a president that was elected in a landslide electoral college win, someone who won the popular vote, someone who won all seven swing states in a landslide fashion. "
Donald Trump Jr. Refers to President Trump Assassination Attempts
"Someone, by the way, who, if he was a king, probably would just reopen the government, but it hasn’t worked that way," the "Triggered" podcast host continued, referring to the ongoing government shutdown.
"If he was a king, he probably would have never left the office the first time. If he was a king, he wouldn’t allow his government to prosecute and persecute him, and he certainly wouldn’t have allowed people to assassinate him or try to at least twice," he added. "So this is just the usual Democrat nonsense."
"This is privately funded by him and others," the businessman noted of the ballroom renovation. "It's not costing the American taxpayer a dime."
Some of his words were deemed hypocritical, as when Donald wasn't elected president in 2020, he was accused of instigating the infamous January 6 riots at the Capitol. Others were confused by his assassination remarks.
The First Son Gets Dragged by Social Media Users
"'The president encouraged a mob of supporters who violently invaded the Capitol and attacked police officers in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.' <---This article. FACTS! Maga are knuckle dragging luzers [sic]!" one critic wrote, while another admitted, "Me thinks [sic] the Trumps are mentally disturbed….all of them."
"Why do the brainless goobs on the right struggle so much with the word 'landslide?' It does not mean what they think it means," stated a third.
The POTUS himself reacted to the rallies by declaring to a reporter, "I’m not a king. I work my a-- off to make our country great. That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all."