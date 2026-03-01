Braless Kristen Bell Dazzles in Sparkly Sheer Gown Ahead of Hosting 2026 Actor Awards: Photos
March 1 2026, Published 6:49 p.m. ET
Everybody wants this.
Kristen Bell, 45, stunned in a plunging, beaded gown with a silver pleated train by Georges Hobeika Couture at the Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1.
The Nobody Wants This star paired her elaborate attire with a thick diamond necklace and earrings. She wore her blonde locks in loose waves and parted her hair down the middle.
The TV star reunited with her Nobody Wants This costar Jackie Tohn on the red carpet, who also sported a V-neck dress.
Bell first hosted the Actor Awards, formerly the SAG Awards, in 2018, and returned as emcee in 2025. Last year, she famously opened the show with a rendition of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" called "Do You Want to Be an Actor?"
Why Did SAG Awards Get Renamed to Actor Awards?
This is the first time the awards show — which premieres at 8 p.m. on Netflix — will assume a new name.
"Renaming it is a big thing to apply to the old processor," Bell, a SAG-AFTRA member, told an outlet. "There's been a lot of slip-ups. But we politely correct each other when I say the SAG Awards. Nope, it's now called the Actor Awards."
The Frozen alum did not contribute to the name change, claiming, "That's not my department, and above my pay grade."
That said, she did not disagree with the decision to call the ceremony, featuring an all-actors voting committee, the "Actor Awards."
"That's what this show is about, that's what makes it unique," she declared. "Some branding genius was like, 'Why not call it the Actor Awards?' And they called me, told me it's called the Actor Awards, and I said, 'Let's roll!'"
- SAG Awards 2025: What Netflix Didn't Show as Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore and Shōgun Took Home the Night's Top Wins
- 10 Viral Moments From the 2025 Oscars: From Adrien Brody and Halle Berry's Kiss to Conan O'Brien's Epic Opening Monologue and More
- 2026 Golden Globe Awards: Brittany Snow, Gayle King and Dylan Efron Shine on the Red Carpet — Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What Can Viewers Expect From Kristen Bell's Monologue?
Bell refuses to insert any political commentary into her upcoming monologue.
"It's a political-free zone," she insisted. "There's something for everyone. There will be no division on the show."
The TV star will also avoid "roasting" any of her fellow actors seated in the audience.
“I don’t roast. It’s not in me,” she told another outlet. “If I’m going to roast anyone, it’s going to be me. That’s what’s funniest to me. So it will be light and goofy and hopefully still make you laugh. But I want everyone to feel welcome.”
Is Kristen Bell Nominated for an Actor Award?
While Bell is hosting this evening, she is not nominated for an award. Meanwhile, her Nobody Wants This costar Adam Brody is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.