Braless Kristen Bell Dazzles in Sparkly Sheer Gown Ahead of Hosting 2026 Actor Awards: Photos

Everybody wants this. Kristen Bell, 45, stunned in a plunging, beaded gown with a silver pleated train by Georges Hobeika Couture at the Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1. The Nobody Wants This star paired her elaborate attire with a thick diamond necklace and earrings. She wore her blonde locks in loose waves and parted her hair down the middle. The TV star reunited with her Nobody Wants This costar Jackie Tohn on the red carpet, who also sported a V-neck dress.

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell is hosting the Actor Awards after it changed its name from the SAG Awards.

Bell first hosted the Actor Awards, formerly the SAG Awards, in 2018, and returned as emcee in 2025. Last year, she famously opened the show with a rendition of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" called "Do You Want to Be an Actor?"

Why Did SAG Awards Get Renamed to Actor Awards?

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell was dressed in Georges Hobeika Couture.

This is the first time the awards show — which premieres at 8 p.m. on Netflix — will assume a new name. "Renaming it is a big thing to apply to the old processor," Bell, a SAG-AFTRA member, told an outlet. "There's been a lot of slip-ups. But we politely correct each other when I say the SAG Awards. Nope, it's now called the Actor Awards." The Frozen alum did not contribute to the name change, claiming, "That's not my department, and above my pay grade." That said, she did not disagree with the decision to call the ceremony, featuring an all-actors voting committee, the "Actor Awards." "That's what this show is about, that's what makes it unique," she declared. "Some branding genius was like, 'Why not call it the Actor Awards?' And they called me, told me it's called the Actor Awards, and I said, 'Let's roll!'"

What Can Viewers Expect From Kristen Bell's Monologue?

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell does not want to 'roast' anyone in her monologue.

Bell refuses to insert any political commentary into her upcoming monologue. "It's a political-free zone," she insisted. "There's something for everyone. There will be no division on the show." The TV star will also avoid "roasting" any of her fellow actors seated in the audience. “I don’t roast. It’s not in me,” she told another outlet. “If I’m going to roast anyone, it’s going to be me. That’s what’s funniest to me. So it will be light and goofy and hopefully still make you laugh. But I want everyone to feel welcome.”

Is Kristen Bell Nominated for an Actor Award?

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell was not nominated for an Actor Award.