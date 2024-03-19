Home > News NEWS Embracing a Creative Calling: Your Captivating Brand Founder Laís Scort’s Journey Toward Music and Mentorship (Lais)

Spirit guides, often regarded as guardians or mentors from the spiritual world, communicate with humans to offer clarity and solace in moments of despair. Listening to the guidance of these ethereal beings is crucial for those seeking alignment with their higher selves, and the journey of Laís Scortegagna, better known as Laís Scort, attests to this, as she found herself in a conversation with her spirit guide after an accident, altering the trajectory of her life.

Laís is a Brazilian independent artist and music producer who channels her spiritual experiences and soul-searching into her music. This approach allows her to create a captivating fusion of alternative pop, indie rock, and conscious sounds. Laís leverages her experience in ecstatic singing and shamanic journeys to inspire her writing process. Her lyrics have profound themes of resilience, grief, rebirth, and the significance of finding identity and purpose in the human experience.

The sound priestess invites listeners to initiate introspection and healing with her songs that offer comfort and inspiration. Laís' debut single, "Wahe Guru," shows reverence for the power of sound and mantra. The title itself carries deep meaning, as it represents the shift from darkness to light, from ignorance to enlightenment. This chant aims to elevate people's spirits and embrace their divine essence. In addition to this single, tracks like "We’ll be Alright," "Illusions," "LIGHTER," and "I'm a Mess" captivate audiences with their introspective lyrics and infectious melodies. Laís' venture into music was the culmination of a series of events in her life. She has always loved music from a young age. Singing came naturally, and by the age of seven, she was already immersed in piano classes and later picked up the guitar. However, she did not pursue music professionally, as she felt discouraged and deemed her musical creations unworthy. Laís then shifted her focus and obtained a bachelor's degree in Journalism at Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio Grande do Sul. In 2008, the soul seer was left paralyzed after a tragic accident that challenged her sense of identity and purpose. Laís heard the whisper of her spirit guide during this time, helping her find her way toward the right path. After obtaining clarity and finding a new purpose, Laís decided to reclaim her sense of self and embrace her creative calling. She made it her mission to help soul-led entrepreneurs express themselves and align with their brand through voice play, astrology, journeys, and rituals and established Your Captivating Brand™.

Her father's sudden passing in 2019 shifted something in Laís' soul. She realized that the calling she heard years ago intensified, deciding to finally embrace her role as a frequency holder and soul guide while being a successful branding expert. Laís developed CoCreate, a service that combines astrology, soul sounds, aligned branding, and radiance rituals to empower women to shine their inner light and share their unique gifts with the world. Under this service is the Hot Light Sisterhood, a mentorship and mastermind program. With this, Laís fulfills her mission of guiding participants through self-discovery and empowerment and helping them learn to express themselves authentically in their personal and professional lives. Meanwhile, Astrology sessions with Laís offer insights into one's energetic blueprint, empowering participants to honor and focus their energy for maximum impact.

The Sound Journey is an excellent addition to the sound priestess' all-encompassing services. This offering aims to help participants reach the depths of one's souls and use sound as a catalyst for self-discovery and healing. "Everyone possesses their own unique voice. What I've observed is that many individuals, particularly women, carry tension in their throats. This tension and the fear of judgment hinder their ability to sing freely. That's what I help my clients with," Laís added. When asked about the challenges throughout this journey, Laís answered, "Singing requires proper posture and breathing. My anxiety and the effects of my accident made it more difficult for me to improve my skills. Yoga and my foundation in singing helped rebuild my core strength and endurance." The mentor ensures to extend this expertise to others.

Besides yoga training, Laís incorporates shamanic journeys into her sessions. She also ensures to connect with the individual or the group post-sessions by doing a fun ritual where everyone manifests their desires through songs, each contributing to creating a cathartic, unstructured melody. This unique process helps Laís witness her clients' growth from start to finish. It is worth noting that Laís caters to local and international clientele through in-person and online meetings.

Ultimately, Laís Scort's journey is a reminder of the power of resilience and embracing one's true essence. As a sound priestess, soul seer, and visibility coach, Laís guides others on their paths of healing and empowerment through music and mentorship. She is committed to extending her impact by serving as the host of the Soul Sounds Lighthouse podcast, a portal of energy transmissions from spirit guides streaming light frequencies through sound. Fans of her music can also tune into the rising band TWO WEEKS, where she assumes the role of the vocalist.