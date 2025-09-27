Brande Roderick Felt Like She Was 'Living in a Dream' After Being Named 2001 Playmate of the Year

Article continues below advertisement

It's been more than two decades since Brande Roderick was named Playmate of the Year in 2001 — and shes still relishing in her success. The famed 51-year-old model reflects on her "nostalgic" era as a Playmate while shedding light on her latest AI-related endeavor. Roderick is bringing her Playmate persona back to life with her very own interactive "digital twin" on OhChat — offering a a whole new generation of fans, and longtime admirers, an opportunity to interact with the hit star 24/7.

Source: MEGA The model felt like she was 'living in a dream' during her Playboy era.

Recalling the moment she was named Playmate of the Year in 2001, Roderick notes there is "so much" she remembers about that time. "The photoshoots, the press tours and the excitement felt like I was living in a dream," she admits. "But what stands out the most was the sisterhood among the Playmates and the incredible opportunities that opened up." "I love that OhChat brought back my fellow Playmates Shauna Sand, Colleen Shannon, Carrie Stevens and Elke Jeinsen for this campaign!" she adds.

Source: MEGA Brande Roderick and other fellow Playmates recently partnered with OhChat.

Roderick says she has "no hesitation" when it comes to revisiting that point in her life. "I was very excited to revisit what was such an amazing time for me," she expresses of her recent collab. "I felt pride at what I’d achieved and deep nostalgia for reaching a goal as exciting as being named a Playmate. I look back and think, 'She was bold, she was fearless, and she’s still got it.' It’s emotional in the best way." If Roderick was able to send a message to her younger self, she'd say: "You have no idea how far you’re going to go! Not just in your career, but in owning your story. And I’d tell her to save her wardrobe, because Y2K fashion is back!"

Source: MEGA Brande Roderick is beyond 'grateful' of her time as a Playmate.

The Baywatch star was "very involved" in creating her "digital twin," she shares. "I wanted her to feel authentic and capture not just how I looked, but how I felt during that era with confidence, charm, and playfulness. I worked collaboratively with the team to ensure my Digital Twin captured my image and attitude, and that I had full say over how my Twin interacts with fans," Roderick explains.

Source: OhChat Fans can chat with an AI version of Brande Roderick on OhChat.

Watching a hyperreal version of her younger self come to life through AI has been a "surreal" experience for Roderick. "Like watching a time capsule open," she states. 'There’s this moment of, 'Is that really me?' But it’s also incredibly empowering. That bright-eyed, fearless, Playmate of the Year version of me is still a part of who I am. It’s like she never left, she just evolved."

Source: Brande Roderick/Facebook