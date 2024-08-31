Brande Roderick Declares 'Baywatch' Role the 'Best Job She Ever Had': 'It Was Just So Magical'

Roderick, who starred as Leigh Dyer in the 2000 spinoff Baywatch Hawaii, has only positive things to say about her experience working on the set of the beloved television show, calling it "the best job I ever had."

Because Baywatch brings her such joyful memories, it "definitely wasn't hard to go back and recall anything" when participating in interviews for the recently-released docuseries, admits Roderick — who stars in and directs the upcoming horror film Wineville, which becomes available for streaming on September 10th.