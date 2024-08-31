Brande Roderick Declares 'Baywatch' Role the 'Best Job She Ever Had': 'It Was Just So Magical'
Brande Roderick wants a Baywatch revival!
The former Playboy model reflects on her time as a star of the hit '90s beach series during an exclusive chat with OK! in line with the release of After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, which premiered Wednesday, August 28, on Hulu.
Roderick, who starred as Leigh Dyer in the 2000 spinoff Baywatch Hawaii, has only positive things to say about her experience working on the set of the beloved television show, calling it "the best job I ever had."
Because Baywatch brings her such joyful memories, it "definitely wasn't hard to go back and recall anything" when participating in interviews for the recently-released docuseries, admits Roderick — who stars in and directs the upcoming horror film Wineville, which becomes available for streaming on September 10th.
"I say it all time. I don't know anyone that would say, 'going to live in Hawaii and being on a beach every day with beautiful people isn't the best job ever,'" the 50-year-old jokes. "I mean, it really is and was the, the best job."
"It was just so magical being in Hawaii," Roderick recalls. "Just the energy that Hawaii brings and we were all like a little family. We're on the island and all we could do was just all be together. It really made for such a magical experience."
When thinking about how she played a part in a show that remained "number one to watch worldwide" for so "many years," Roderick feels pure joy.
"It's exciting that I got to be a part of that legacy, that history," the blonde beauty details. "One thing I think is cool about the Baywatch documentary is that it really goes into not just Baywatch, but the culture in that timeframe of life — that '90s, early 2000s lifestyle in Hollywood."
"It really talks about a lot of the culture in the entertainment/Hollywood world, which I think is kind of cool," she declares, noting, "a lot of people are really into the '90s genre right now. It's making a resurgence."
Plus, it's "always fun to see where [stars] are now, right?" Roderick points out. "To get all these actors back on camera and talking about how the experience was for them, whether it was good or bad, what they're up to now, how Baywatch affected their lives."
The 2001 Playmate of the Year concludes: "I think it's gonna be something that people are really going to enjoy watching."
After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun is available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+, while Wineville will premiere on platforms including Amazon, Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play, YouTube Movies, Fandango, Xbox/Microsoft, and through your local cable and satellite providers on September 10.