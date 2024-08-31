or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Brande Roderick
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Brande Roderick Declares 'Baywatch' Role the 'Best Job She Ever Had': 'It Was Just So Magical'

Photo of Brande Roderick.
Source: MEGA

Brande Roderick only had amazing things to say about her time on 'Baywatch.'

By:

Aug. 31 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brande Roderick wants a Baywatch revival!

The former Playboy model reflects on her time as a star of the hit '90s beach series during an exclusive chat with OK! in line with the release of After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, which premiered Wednesday, August 28, on Hulu.

Article continues below advertisement
brande roderick baywatch role best job ever magical docuseries
Source: @branderoderick/Instagram

Brande Roderick recently sported the same swimsuit she wore on 'Baywatch' in 2000!

Roderick, who starred as Leigh Dyer in the 2000 spinoff Baywatch Hawaii, has only positive things to say about her experience working on the set of the beloved television show, calling it "the best job I ever had."

Because Baywatch brings her such joyful memories, it "definitely wasn't hard to go back and recall anything" when participating in interviews for the recently-released docuseries, admits Roderick — who stars in and directs the upcoming horror film Wineville, which becomes available for streaming on September 10th.

Article continues below advertisement
brande roderick baywatch role best job ever magical docuseries
Source: @branderoderick/Instagram

Brande Roderick recently reflected on her time on 'Baywatch' in a new Hulu docuseries.

Article continues below advertisement

"I say it all time. I don't know anyone that would say, 'going to live in Hawaii and being on a beach every day with beautiful people isn't the best job ever,'" the 50-year-old jokes. "I mean, it really is and was the, the best job."

"It was just so magical being in Hawaii," Roderick recalls. "Just the energy that Hawaii brings and we were all like a little family. We're on the island and all we could do was just all be together. It really made for such a magical experience."

Article continues below advertisement
brande roderick baywatch role best job ever magical docuseries
Source: MEGA

Brande Roderick starred as the lead role of Leigh Dyer in the 2000 spinoff 'Baywatch Hawaii.'

MORE ON:
Brande Roderick
Article continues below advertisement

When thinking about how she played a part in a show that remained "number one to watch worldwide" for so "many years," Roderick feels pure joy.

"It's exciting that I got to be a part of that legacy, that history," the blonde beauty details. "One thing I think is cool about the Baywatch documentary is that it really goes into not just Baywatch, but the culture in that timeframe of life — that '90s, early 2000s lifestyle in Hollywood."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
brande roderick baywatch role best job ever magical docuseries
Source: @branderoderick/Instagram

Brande Roderick was named Playmate of the Year in 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

"It really talks about a lot of the culture in the entertainment/Hollywood world, which I think is kind of cool," she declares, noting, "a lot of people are really into the '90s genre right now. It's making a resurgence."

Plus, it's "always fun to see where [stars] are now, right?" Roderick points out. "To get all these actors back on camera and talking about how the experience was for them, whether it was good or bad, what they're up to now, how Baywatch affected their lives."

The 2001 Playmate of the Year concludes: "I think it's gonna be something that people are really going to enjoy watching."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun is available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+, while Wineville will premiere on platforms including Amazon, Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play, YouTube Movies, Fandango, Xbox/Microsoft, and through your local cable and satellite providers on September 10.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.