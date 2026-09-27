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Brandi Glanville has found a true sense of sisterhood in Kyle Richards after the reality star donated to her GoFundMe, which was launched by Glanville’s friend Gina Rodriguez to help cover her medical expenses. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been dealing with several medical issues in recent months, prompting her to seek help covering the mounting costs of her treatment. She revealed on the “Unfiltered” podcast that her medical bills had climbed to about $7,000 a week — an amount she said she could no longer afford. Richards was among several RHOBH stars who donated to her campaign.

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How Did Kyle Richards Support Brandi Glanville?

Source: MEGA Kyle Richards donated $500 toward Brandi Glanville's GoFundMe page.

“I feel like we are a sisterhood,” Glanville said on “Virtual Reali-Tea” on Friday, September 25, after her elimination from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. “We are a family at the end of the day,” she added. “They ride for me. And I’d do the same for them, for sure.” Richards donated $500 toward Glanville’s $28,000 goal.

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Who Else Donated to Brandi Glanville’s GoFundMe?

Source: LuMarPhoto/AFF-USA.com / MEGA Several 'Real Housewives' donated to Brandi Glanville's campaign.

Not only did Glanville receive a donation from Richards, but also from other Real Housewives cast members, including RHONY alum Leah McSweeney, RHOSLC star Heather Gay and RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson. Her Special Forces costar and former New York representative George Santos donated $500 to her campaign as well. Other Bravo stars such as RHOBH alum Eileen Davidson donated $300, while RHOBH alum Camille Grammer donated $200. RHOA alum Claudia Jordan gave $100 to help Glanville.

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How Did Kyle Richards and Brandi Glanville’s Form a Friendship?

Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Motherhood brought Kyle Richards and Brandi Glanville together.

Richards and Glanville formed a friendship on RHOBH, bonding in part over helping one another with childcare. Richards would often let Glanville’s son Jake Austin Cibrian spend time at her home while she was looking after her own daughter Portia Umansky. “I think that she understands what I’m going through,” Glanville said.

What Medical Condition Does Brandi Glanville Have?

Source: MEGA Brandi Glanville has shared her medical journey on social media.