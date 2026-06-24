HEALTH Brandi Glanville Health Nightmare: 'RHOBH' Star Reveals Tumor in Her Lymph Node as Facial 'Parasite' Has Returned Source: MEGA;@brandiglanville/Instagram Brandi Glanville shared that she has a benign tumor after finding out her facial parasite is back. Olivia Callanan June 24 2026, Published 12:39 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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After three years of medical uncertainty, Brandi Glanville finally has a diagnosis, though it's far from a complete answer. During the Thursday, June 18, episode of her "Unfiltered" podcast, the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared that doctors had found “a benign tumor in one of my lymph nodes in my face.” "That could be why the fluid is going around my face, I can wear makeup for like 15 minutes, and [then] I have to take it off," Glanville said.

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'It's Just Scar Tissue'

Source: @james_maas/Instagram; MEGA Brandi Glanville found out she had a non-cancerous tumor after numerous doctors dismissed her concerns.

When her co-host, James Maas, asked what a benign tumor means, she responded that it means the tumor is "not cancerous." The discovery came after she noticed a longstanding mass on her face, which numerous doctors had repeatedly dismissed as scar tissue. "Every doctor that I've showed, they're like, 'It's just scar tissue.' I'm like, 'From what? I haven't had a facelift yet," she noted, highlighting a frustration that runs deeper than her medical condition. "There's a lot of dismissing that goes on in the medical field."

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The Parasite Returns

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Source: MEGA Not long before finding out about the tumor, she confirmed her facial parasite had returned.

The diagnosis comes after she revealed earlier in June that the facial parasite, which she believed was resolved, had returned. On the June 4 episode of her podcast, she pleaded, “I don't know what's wrong with me, guys. I thought I was fixed, and then it happened again...I've been to a million doctors. I don't have answers...Is there a doctor that specializes in parasites? Because I can't find one. I've been to a thousand dermatologists. So anyway, we don't know what's going on, but I'm here to get to the bottom of it.” Glanville also noted that it has “been a long three years” struggling with her health, stressing that she is very ready for “a glow-up.”

Still Looking for Answers

Source: MEGA Years since her journey began, Brandi Glanville is still looking for answers.