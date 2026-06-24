Brandi Glanville Health Nightmare: 'RHOBH' Star Reveals Tumor in Her Lymph Node as Facial 'Parasite' Has Returned
June 24 2026, Published 12:39 p.m. ET
After three years of medical uncertainty, Brandi Glanville finally has a diagnosis, though it's far from a complete answer.
During the Thursday, June 18, episode of her "Unfiltered" podcast, the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared that doctors had found “a benign tumor in one of my lymph nodes in my face.”
"That could be why the fluid is going around my face, I can wear makeup for like 15 minutes, and [then] I have to take it off," Glanville said.
'It's Just Scar Tissue'
When her co-host, James Maas, asked what a benign tumor means, she responded that it means the tumor is "not cancerous."
The discovery came after she noticed a longstanding mass on her face, which numerous doctors had repeatedly dismissed as scar tissue.
"Every doctor that I've showed, they're like, 'It's just scar tissue.' I'm like, 'From what? I haven't had a facelift yet," she noted, highlighting a frustration that runs deeper than her medical condition. "There's a lot of dismissing that goes on in the medical field."
The Parasite Returns
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The diagnosis comes after she revealed earlier in June that the facial parasite, which she believed was resolved, had returned.
On the June 4 episode of her podcast, she pleaded, “I don't know what's wrong with me, guys. I thought I was fixed, and then it happened again...I've been to a million doctors. I don't have answers...Is there a doctor that specializes in parasites? Because I can't find one. I've been to a thousand dermatologists. So anyway, we don't know what's going on, but I'm here to get to the bottom of it.”
Glanville also noted that it has “been a long three years” struggling with her health, stressing that she is very ready for “a glow-up.”
Still Looking for Answers
Her health crisis began in 2022-2023, when she experienced severe facial bloating, muscle weakness and breathing difficulties so severe that it resulted in temporary paralysis of her head and neck.
The medical mystery consumed over $100,000 as she cycled through countless physicians, underwent tissue biopsies, and experimented with various therapies in search of answers.
Glanville's journey has shed light on the reality that sometimes, getting answers isn't the same as getting better.
For now, she continues searching, hoping that each new doctor or each new test might finally be the breakthrough she's been looking for, one that delivers not just a diagnosis, but actual healing.