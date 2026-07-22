Brandi Glanville Says She Used to Do Cocaine — But Her 'Boring' Kids Don't: 'They Don't Even Like to Drink'
July 22 2026, Updated 7:52 a.m. ET
Brandi Glanville is getting candid about her past and joking that her sons turned out very different from her younger self.
During the Saturday, July 18, episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum admitted she experimented with drugs years ago, while praising her children for steering clear of that lifestyle.
Speaking with co-host James Maas, Glanville reflected on her younger years.
“Well, I mean, let's be clear, we've all done cocaine in the '90s. I haven't since fentanyl came out,” she said.
She then joked about her sons' clean-cut lifestyle.
“I got them for the kids,” she laughed. “Luckily my kids don't do cocaine because they're boring. But that's okay. I love that they're boring. They don't even like to drink. I'm like, 'I just want them to party a little more.' Not like cocaine.”
Glanville Recently Reflected on a Cosmetic Procedure
The podcast confession comes just weeks after Glanville opened up about one of the most personal cosmetic procedures she's ever had.
During the Thursday, July 2, episode of her podcast, the 53-year-old praised The Real Housewives of Rhode Island star Rulla Nehme Pontarelli's plastic surgery transformation. As the conversation continued, Maas joked that Pontarelli should enjoy her makeover and leave her husband following his alleged affair.
Glanville said she made a similar choice after her marriage to Eddie Cibrian ended.
“I had the actual surgery, not like these days. That was 2009,” she said, referring to v------- rejuvenation and noting that women now have less invasive options.
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That Was the Only Way'
Maas playfully claimed Glanville made history with the procedure.
“Brandi actually had the first v----- rejuvenation lift ever. She was the test patient,” he said.
Glanville quickly responded that she believes she was among the first patients to undergo the surgery.
“No, I really was. I was with Dr. [David] Matlock. He was the pioneer for the surgery. He was the original doctor to do it,” Glanville claimed. “That was the only way ... to be a virgin again. You know, I spit out two kids and [Cibrian] made a comment like, ‘It’s not what it used to be.’"
Looking Back on Her Marriage
Glanville previously discussed the procedure in her 2013 memoir, Drinking and Tweeting, revealing that she decided to undergo the operation after learning that Cibrian, the father of her two sons, had been having an affair with LeAnn Rimes.
"I would ask Eddie from time to time if my v----- was the same after childbirth. He always said yes, except once," she recalled. "He was actually quite vulgar."
"Ultimately, my [ex] husband got a new v----- and so did I," she quipped.
She also remembered the moment Cibrian noticed the surgery on a credit card statement about a week later.
"What the f--- cost you $12,000? Did you get a nose job?" he screamed during the phone call.
Glanville admitted she simply answered yes before hanging up.