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Brandi Glanville Got V------ Rejuvenation Surgery to 'Be a Virgin Again' After 'Spitting' Out 2 Kids

brandi glanville reveals vaginal rejuvenation surgery
Source: MEGA;

Brandi Glanville opened up about her 2009 vaginal rejuvenation surgery and why she chose the procedure.

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July 14 2026, Updated 8:48 a.m. ET

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Brandi Glanville is looking back on one of the most personal cosmetic procedures she's ever had.

During the Thursday, July 2, episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, was discussing how impressed she was with Real Housewives of Rhode Island star Rulla Nehme Pontarelli's plastic surgery transformation. As the conversation continued, co-host James Maas suggested Pontarelli should enjoy a glow-up and leave her husband following his alleged affair.

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image of Brandi Glanville revealed on her 'Unfiltered' podcast that she underwent vaginal rejuvenation surgery in 2009.
Source: Brandi Glanville Unfiltered/Youtube

Brandi Glanville revealed on her 'Unfiltered' podcast that she underwent vaginal rejuvenation surgery in 2009.

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Glanville responded that she made a similar decision after her marriage to Eddie Cibrian ended.

“I had the actual surgery, not like these days. That was 2009,” she said, suggesting women today have more non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation options.

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Source: Brandi Glanville Unfiltered/Youtube
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Glanville Said She Was One of the First Patients

image of Brandi Glanville claimed she was among the first patients treated by Dr. David Matlock.
Source: Brandi Glanville Unfiltered/Youtube

Brandi Glanville claimed she was among the first patients treated by Dr. David Matlock.

Maas joked that Glanville made history with the procedure.

“Brandi actually had the first v----- rejuvenation lift ever. She was the test patient,” he said.

The reality star quickly clarified that she believes she was either the first or second patient to undergo the operation.

“No, I really was. I was with Dr. [David] Matlock. He was the pioneer for the surgery. He was the original doctor to do it,” Glanville claimed. “That was the only way ... to be a virgin again. You know, I spit out two kids and [Cibrian] made a comment like, ‘It’s not what it used to be.’"

Earlier this year, in April, the blonde beauty also doubled down on the fact that she paid for the surgery using Cibrian's money.

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Glanville Previously Wrote About the Experience

image of The reality star linked the decision to the emotional aftermath of Eddie Cibrian's affair with LeAnn Rimes.
Source: MEGA

The reality star linked the decision to the emotional aftermath of Eddie Cibrian's affair with LeAnn Rimes.

Glanville first shared details about the procedure in her 2013 memoir, Drinking and Tweeting, explaining that she wanted a "pick-me-up" after discovering the father of her two sons was having an affair with LeAnn Rimes.

"I would ask Eddie from time to time if my v----- was the same after childbirth. He always said yes, except once," she recalled. "He was actually quite vulgar."

"Ultimately, my [ex] husband got a new v----- and so did I," she quipped.

She also revealed that about a week after the surgery, Cibrian noticed the charge on his credit card statement and called her.

"What the f--- cost you $12,000? Did you get a nose job?" he screamed during the phone call.

Glanville admitted she simply answered yes before hanging up.

Glanville Shares an Update on Her Health

image of The 'RHOB' alum recently replaced her ruptured b----- implants after learning a leak may have contributed to a lengthy health battle.
Source: MEGA

The 'RHOB' alum recently replaced her ruptured b----- implants after learning a leak may have contributed to a lengthy health battle.

In recent months, Glanville has also been candid about other cosmetic procedures, including replacing her ruptured b----- implants.

The decision followed a lengthy health battle that included what she initially believed was a facial parasite. She later learned a leaking implant was behind many of the symptoms she had been experiencing.

Dr. Ariel Ourian said the damaged implant was more severe than expected.

"I think she's going to be really happy with putting in fresh, new implants that have a lower risk of rupture," he said. "Some patients get what's called b----- implant illness, which can affect multiple parts of the body."

Following the surgery, Glanville said she noticed significant improvements in how she feels physically.

“My joints are different. I can sit down, I can get up right away," she revealed. "I don't have to massage my neck all day long."

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