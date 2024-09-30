Home > News NEWS Brandon Lessard: A Star on the Rise in 'The Unholy Trinity' Source: Brandon Lessard and The Unholy Trinity

Brandon Lessard might not be a name you're familiar with yet, but with his leading role in The Unholy Trinity, he's not just stepping into the spotlight—he's commanding it. A Virginia native, Lessard has been carving out his place in the industry over the past seven years, steadily building his résumé and perfecting his craft. His journey began with his debut as Eugene in Broken Ghost, directed by Richard Gray, a small role that hinted at a promising future. But for Lessard, it was only the first step in a much larger journey that is now culminating in his standout performance in The Unholy Trinity. What sets Lessard apart is his unrelenting commitment to honing his skills. Unlike many actors who dive headfirst into the industry, Lessard chose to pursue formal training at the prestigious University of Southern California (USC). There, he earned a degree in Theatre with a minor in Business Finance, a unique combination that reflects his desire to both excel artistically and navigate the complexities of the entertainment world. "Studying business alongside acting gave me a fresh perspective," Lessard says. "Understanding the mechanics of the industry is just as important as mastering your craft. It’s about knowing how to position yourself in this competitive world, and USC gave me both the artistic and practical tools to do that."

Source: Brandon Lessard and The Unholy Trinity

In The Unholy Trinity, Lessard takes on the role of Henry, a revenge-seeking gunslinger navigating a world of violence and betrayal. Buried secrets of an 1870s Montana town spark violence when a young man returns to reclaim his legacy and is caught between a sheriff determined to maintain order and a mysterious stranger hell-bent on destroying it. For Lessard, Henry’s journey is one of transformation, something that resonated with him on a personal level. "Henry starts off completely lost, following the directions of others, but over time, he begins to make his own decisions and takes control of his destiny," Lessard explains. "It’s a story of personal evolution, and that’s what really drew me to the role." His character’s transformation mirrors Lessard’s own evolution as an actor. After starting with smaller roles, refining his craft at USC, and gaining confidence through experience, Lessard felt ready for a more complex challenge. The Unholy Trinity, a high-stakes Western that places him alongside two iconic actors, Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson, provided exactly that opportunity. "Working with Pierce and Samuel was an incredible experience," Lessard says with admiration. "Getting to improvise with such legendary actors was both humbling and exhilarating. It pushed me to trust my instincts and believe in my abilities." In The Unholy Trinity, Brandon Lessard takes on his most challenging role yet, holding his own alongside Hollywood powerhouses Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan, a testament to his talent and ability to command the screen with two of the industry’s biggest legends. "One of my favorite moments was a scene with Pierce in the barn," he recalls. "I had practiced my lines over and over, but just before we started filming, the Director of Photography pulled me aside and asked, ‘What did you come here to say?’ That’s when it clicked for me—I had to let go of my rehearsed lines and trust myself in the moment."

Trusting himself has been a vital part of Lessard’s journey, and it shines through in The Unholy Trinity. His portrayal of Henry—a man trying to navigate a complex world while discovering his own moral compass—is both intense and deeply emotional. One particularly grueling scene involved his character being hung upside down and beaten, a test of both his physical endurance and acting abilities. "That was probably the hardest scene I’ve ever filmed," Lessard admits. "I had to convey so much emotion just with my eyes, all while hanging upside down. But having great scene partners really made it work." Despite the film’s dark themes and intense physicality, Lessard insists the atmosphere on set was far from grim. "Even in the freezing conditions, we managed to keep things light. You have to find moments of laughter when you're filming something so heavy," he says. His ability to build camaraderie with his fellow actors, even in challenging conditions, is a key part of what makes his performance in The Unholy Trinity so compelling.

Source: Brandon Lessard and The Unholy Trinity