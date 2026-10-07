'I Will Get You Paid': Brazilian National Arrested After Posing as ICE Officer to Scare Voters in Miami

Article continues below advertisement

A Brazilian national was arrested after allegedly dressing up as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and frightening voters at a polling site in Miami. Danilo Alves Silva, 46, was arrested Sunday at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus, where Brazilian citizens had gathered to vote in their country’s presidential election. Per the arrest report, Silva was seen walking between polling locations wearing a blue ICE hat, sunglasses, a camouflage face mask, a blue ICE raid jacket and tactical-style boots. He was also carrying a handheld radio.

Article continues below advertisement

Silva Admitted He Bought the ICE Costume on Amazon

Source: MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION Danilo Alves Silva showed up wearing an ICE jacket and hat at the Miami polling site.

“The people were gathered and were clearly in fear that, as they portrayed it, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE agent was interfering with their election, possibly deporting individuals,” the arrest report stated. The situation reportedly escalated when an upset voter and another person carrying a camera confronted Silva about his outfit. Their argument caught the attention of detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homeland Security Bureau, who stepped in. When authorities questioned Silva, he reportedly admitted that he was not an ICE agent and could not provide identification showing that he was a law enforcement officer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: UNSPLASH People at the polling location reportedly thought Silva was a real ICE agent.

Instead, Silva allegedly told investigators that his ICE outfit was a “prop costume” he had purchased on Amazon. He said he had initially arrived at the polling location wearing a Brazilian jersey, voted and then returned to his car to change into the costume. Per the arrest report, Silva said he put on the outfit “so that I can come here to see people's reactions.” He also reportedly insisted that “there is no law against him walking around a voting site dressed as ICE.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Silva Allegedly Offered to Pay Officers Following His Arrest

Source: MEGA Silva argued there was no law stopping him from wearing the ICE costume.

Things took another turn after Silva was detained. While detectives were checking his identity, he allegedly became agitated and threatened an officer. He also allegedly offered to pay the detective to let him go. “I will get you paid if you let me go,” Silva allegedly said, according to the report.

Source: MEGA Silva had faced multiple charges after allegedly threatening a detective during his arrest.