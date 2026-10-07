'I Will Get You Paid': Brazilian National Arrested After Posing as ICE Officer to Scare Voters in Miami
Oct. 7 2026, Published 9:24 a.m. ET
A Brazilian national was arrested after allegedly dressing up as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and frightening voters at a polling site in Miami.
Danilo Alves Silva, 46, was arrested Sunday at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus, where Brazilian citizens had gathered to vote in their country’s presidential election.
Per the arrest report, Silva was seen walking between polling locations wearing a blue ICE hat, sunglasses, a camouflage face mask, a blue ICE raid jacket and tactical-style boots. He was also carrying a handheld radio.
Silva Admitted He Bought the ICE Costume on Amazon
“The people were gathered and were clearly in fear that, as they portrayed it, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE agent was interfering with their election, possibly deporting individuals,” the arrest report stated.
The situation reportedly escalated when an upset voter and another person carrying a camera confronted Silva about his outfit. Their argument caught the attention of detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homeland Security Bureau, who stepped in.
When authorities questioned Silva, he reportedly admitted that he was not an ICE agent and could not provide identification showing that he was a law enforcement officer.
Instead, Silva allegedly told investigators that his ICE outfit was a “prop costume” he had purchased on Amazon. He said he had initially arrived at the polling location wearing a Brazilian jersey, voted and then returned to his car to change into the costume.
Per the arrest report, Silva said he put on the outfit “so that I can come here to see people's reactions.”
He also reportedly insisted that “there is no law against him walking around a voting site dressed as ICE.”
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Silva Allegedly Offered to Pay Officers Following His Arrest
Things took another turn after Silva was detained. While detectives were checking his identity, he allegedly became agitated and threatened an officer.
He also allegedly offered to pay the detective to let him go.
“I will get you paid if you let me go,” Silva allegedly said, according to the report.
Authorities said he also threatened that the detective would regret arresting him.
Silva was ultimately taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
He faces charges including voter intimidation, bribery, threatening a public servant, unlawful use of police insignia and disorderly conduct. He has not entered a plea.
His bond was set at $5,650, which he has reportedly posted. He is scheduled for a hearing on October 19.
The incident comes as concerns about the possible presence of immigration officers at polling places have become part of the conversation ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Federal officials have said ICE does not plan to conduct operations targeting polling locations.