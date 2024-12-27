or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Bre Tiesi
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bre Tiesi's Transformation: From Modeling Newcomer to 'Selling Sunset' Beauty

bre tiesis transformation
Source: MEGA

Bre Tiesi has enhanced her appearance through procedures and injectables.

By:

Dec. 27 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi flaunted her sculpted and toned midriff when she made a public outing in her cropped top, fitted jeans and knee-high boots.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Tiesi rocked her sweatsuit while doing modeling work for Sean Stewart's brand Dirty Weekend in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The 33-year-old real estate agent looked like a goddess as she arrived at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif., in her white two-piece suit.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sizzling hot! Tiesi dazzled in her scarlet red strapless dress at the Hollywood premiere of Driven. Her outfit featured a thigh-high slit and sheer skirt that barely covered her back area.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

Embedded Image
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram
MORE ON:
Bre Tiesi

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Wearing a simple oversized shirt, Tiesi highlighted her beauty while recording a video.

"Well good morning ... TikTok strikes again," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

Embedded Image
Source: @bre_tiesi/Instagram

"Sorry I missed your call 💚," she captioned a 2021 selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The busy mom returned to work and filmed Selling Sunset in West Hollywood wearing an all-black outfit. Speaking with People, the real estate expert described her life as a working mother.

"Every next phase is just more beautiful, so I try to just be present," Tiesi, who shares son Legendary Love with Nick Cannon, said. "It's so cool to be able to actually be here with him and capture these moments. I have his first steps, which I was so worried I was going to miss."

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Tiesi turned heads in her eye-catching royal blue suit during an outing.

In that same year, she candidly opened up about the plastic surgery she had to enhance her appearance.

“I have had my nose done, I’ve had my b---- done, I’ve done filler, I have done Botox, I’ve tried literally everything,” Tiesi said during an Instagram Q&A in May 2023. “Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I’ve done a ton of lasers.”

She added, “[My best friend and I are] the guinea pigs for anything you can do to fossilize and keep this forever."

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Tiesi was all smiles as she posed for the cameras and flaunted her elegant black-and-white dress at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.