Bre Tiesi's Transformation: From Modeling Newcomer to 'Selling Sunset' Beauty
2016
Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi flaunted her sculpted and toned midriff when she made a public outing in her cropped top, fitted jeans and knee-high boots.
2017
Tiesi rocked her sweatsuit while doing modeling work for Sean Stewart's brand Dirty Weekend in Los Angeles, Calif.
2018
The 33-year-old real estate agent looked like a goddess as she arrived at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif., in her white two-piece suit.
2019
Sizzling hot! Tiesi dazzled in her scarlet red strapless dress at the Hollywood premiere of Driven. Her outfit featured a thigh-high slit and sheer skirt that barely covered her back area.
2020
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Wearing a simple oversized shirt, Tiesi highlighted her beauty while recording a video.
"Well good morning ... TikTok strikes again," she captioned the post.
2021
"Sorry I missed your call 💚," she captioned a 2021 selfie.
2022
The busy mom returned to work and filmed Selling Sunset in West Hollywood wearing an all-black outfit. Speaking with People, the real estate expert described her life as a working mother.
"Every next phase is just more beautiful, so I try to just be present," Tiesi, who shares son Legendary Love with Nick Cannon, said. "It's so cool to be able to actually be here with him and capture these moments. I have his first steps, which I was so worried I was going to miss."
2023
Tiesi turned heads in her eye-catching royal blue suit during an outing.
In that same year, she candidly opened up about the plastic surgery she had to enhance her appearance.
“I have had my nose done, I’ve had my b---- done, I’ve done filler, I have done Botox, I’ve tried literally everything,” Tiesi said during an Instagram Q&A in May 2023. “Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I’ve done a ton of lasers.”
She added, “[My best friend and I are] the guinea pigs for anything you can do to fossilize and keep this forever."
2024
Tiesi was all smiles as she posed for the cameras and flaunted her elegant black-and-white dress at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.