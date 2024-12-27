Bre Tiesi's Transformation: From Modeling Newcomer to 'Selling Sunset' Beauty

The busy mom returned to work and filmed Selling Sunset in West Hollywood wearing an all-black outfit. Speaking with People, the real estate expert described her life as a working mother.

"Every next phase is just more beautiful, so I try to just be present," Tiesi, who shares son Legendary Love with Nick Cannon, said. "It's so cool to be able to actually be here with him and capture these moments. I have his first steps, which I was so worried I was going to miss."