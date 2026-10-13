'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte Seemed 'So Positive' Before Apparent Suicide, Podcast Host Shares: 'His Passing Is Super Surprising'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 9:31 p.m. ET
RJ Mitte was looking toward the future just weeks before his tragic death, according to podcast host Joe Vulpis, who recently interviewed the Breaking Bad star.
Vulpis revealed that Mitte, who died on October 12 at age 34, appeared upbeat while discussing upcoming acting projects and his charitable work.
The host described the actor as "so positive" and "one of the most kind and genuine people" he had spoken with.
"His passing is super surprising because he was so grounded and down-to-earth," Vulpis said.
Joe Vulpis Recalls His Final Conversation With RJ Mitte
Vulpis recorded an episode of "The Joe Vulpis Podcast" with Mitte approximately two weeks before the actor's death.
The conversation extended beyond their interview, with the pair spending additional time discussing Mitte's personal life and professional ambitions.
According to Vulpis, the actor was enthusiastic about his future and had several projects in development.
When asked what was coming next, Mitte discussed his plans to continue working in film and television while expanding his philanthropic efforts.
RJ Mitte Was Excited About Upcoming Projects
During their conversation, Mitte reportedly revealed that he had recently signed on for another movie.
He was also promoting his film Talking to Strangers and remained focused on building his acting career.
The podcast episode was released October 5, just one week before his death.
During the interview, Mitte reflected on his experience portraying Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad and the lasting relationships he developed through the series.
He also shared a clip from the conversation on social media.
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RJ Mitte's Death Remains Under Investigation
Mitte died Monday at his home in Texas, with authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
His death has been reported as an apparent suicide, although the investigation remains ongoing.
The actor's representatives confirmed his passing in a statement, remembering him as a beloved performer and disability rights advocate.
Mitte lived with cerebral palsy and frequently used his public platform to advocate for greater inclusion and representation.
He supported organizations including United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's.
RJ Mitte's Death Shocks Those Who Knew Him
Mitte's unexpected passing has prompted emotional reactions from those who worked with him.
His Breaking Bad costar Dean Norris shared a heartbreaking tribute after learning the news.
"Oh my God! Was working, just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken," Norris wrote. "He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is heartbreaking; I can't believe it."
Vulpis similarly remembered Mitte's kindness and commitment to helping others, emphasizing how surprising the news was following their recent conversation.