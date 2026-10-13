'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte Seemed 'So Positive' Before Apparent Suicide, Podcast Host Shares: 'His Passing Is Super Surprising'

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RJ Mitte was looking toward the future just weeks before his tragic death, according to podcast host Joe Vulpis, who recently interviewed the Breaking Bad star. Vulpis revealed that Mitte, who died on October 12 at age 34, appeared upbeat while discussing upcoming acting projects and his charitable work. The host described the actor as "so positive" and "one of the most kind and genuine people" he had spoken with. "His passing is super surprising because he was so grounded and down-to-earth," Vulpis said.

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Joe Vulpis Recalls His Final Conversation With RJ Mitte

Source: THE JOE VULPIS PODCAST/YOUTUBE Joe Vulpis described RJ Mitte as kind and grounded after spending time with the actor.

Vulpis recorded an episode of "The Joe Vulpis Podcast" with Mitte approximately two weeks before the actor's death. The conversation extended beyond their interview, with the pair spending additional time discussing Mitte's personal life and professional ambitions. According to Vulpis, the actor was enthusiastic about his future and had several projects in development. When asked what was coming next, Mitte discussed his plans to continue working in film and television while expanding his philanthropic efforts.

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RJ Mitte Was Excited About Upcoming Projects

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte discussed upcoming acting projects and his plans to continue supporting charitable organizations.

During their conversation, Mitte reportedly revealed that he had recently signed on for another movie. He was also promoting his film Talking to Strangers and remained focused on building his acting career. The podcast episode was released October 5, just one week before his death. During the interview, Mitte reflected on his experience portraying Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad and the lasting relationships he developed through the series. He also shared a clip from the conversation on social media.

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RJ Mitte's Death Remains Under Investigation

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte died on October 12 at age 34.

Mitte died Monday at his home in Texas, with authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. His death has been reported as an apparent suicide, although the investigation remains ongoing. The actor's representatives confirmed his passing in a statement, remembering him as a beloved performer and disability rights advocate. Mitte lived with cerebral palsy and frequently used his public platform to advocate for greater inclusion and representation. He supported organizations including United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's.

RJ Mitte's Death Shocks Those Who Knew Him

Source: MEGA Dean Norris remembered his 'Breaking Bad' costar RJ Mitte in an emotional social media post.