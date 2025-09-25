Charlie Sheen's Ex Brett Rossi Slams 'Inside Edition' for Portraying Her as the 'Villain': 'They Promised to Make Me Look Good'
Sept. 25 2025, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Charlie Sheen’s ex Brett Rossi exclusively dished to OK! she’s not happy with how she was portrayed during her sit-down interview with Inside Edition.
“They promised to make me look good,” Rossi shared. “I actually said a LOT of good things about Charlie, forgiving him for the things that took place during our engagement, the messiness that occurred afterwards and how I truly wished for the best for him. Did they f------- include ANY of my good words to him? NO.”
Brett Rossi Has 'Always Been an Advocate' for Charlie Sheen's Sobriety
As for why she agreed to do the interview in the first place, Rossi said she wanted to make it “very clear” she had “always been an advocate’ for Sheen’s sobriety.
“All I wanted was for Charlie to know that I really did love him, that I honestly regret the lawsuit because I hated how it exposed a lot of private things that happened between us, and I was under a lot of bad guidance at the time having been so young and at the time — essentially zero experience with that magnitude of tabloid exposure,” Rossi, who alleged that Sheen exposed her to a serious illness and failed to protect her from it, explained.
Rossi noted the famous actor was one of her “great loves” and said she will “always love him.”
Brett Rossi Did the Interview to 'Extend an Olive Branch of Peace'
“Yes, bad things happened during our relationship, but I blame a lot of it on the behavior he displayed while under the influence,” she continued. “When he wasn’t under the influence, I even said in my Inside Edition interview that he really was a good person deep down, that he just had demons he was battling. I said, ‘He did bad things, but he’s not a BAD person.’”
While she said the intention of the interview was to “extend an olive branch of peace,” she feels like “they f-----" her over.
“It truly bothers me that I’ve been painted as this money-grubbing p---star w----- when, in fact, I shopped at Target when I was engaged to him. I had ZERO education or knowledge of designer fashion… and I had a LOT of money and had since retired from the adult industry. I didn’t need his money.”
Brett Rossi Was Not With Charlie Sheen for Money
“Sure, I didn’t have the type of money he had — but I had plenty,” she elaborated.
Rossi insisted it was "never a money grab" and she "truly loved" Sheen.
"I never wanted it to end the way it did, and I live with a lot of regret till this day airing out all our personal private dirty laundry that shouldn’t have ever been aired out, but I was under poor guidance by users and abusers who wanted to gain from my pain of my fiancé and I breaking up literal weeks before our wedding," she said.
Brett Rossi 'Really Loved' Charlie Sheen
Rossi claimed all she’s “ever wanted” is for the “press to print the f------ truth about how I feel about him, how I regret how things went down, and that I’ve always been a champion for him to live his best, healthy life.”
“I really loved that man and it took me many, many years to get over the sadness about him,” Rossi concluded, noting she still misses him “even after all these years.” “I just hate how the media has always portrayed me as this villain, and it sucks, because I really, truly, deeply loved that man.”
Rossi dated Sheen from November 2013 to October 2014. They announced their engagement in February 2014 but broke it off before their planned wedding.