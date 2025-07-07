Denise Richards Will Get Back With Charlie Sheen After Divorce, His Ex Brett Rossi Predicts: 'He Was the Love of Her Life'

Denise Richards will get back with Charlie Sheen after her divorce from Aaron Phypers, the actor's ex Brett Rossi predicts.

“I’m sad to hear her marriage didn’t work out, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Denise and Charlie somehow got back together,” Rossi shared.

Rossi was with Sheen from November 2013 to October 2014. The pair were engaged but inevitably called it off.

“Everyone deserves a happily ever after," she added. “I’ve always felt like he was the love of her life — and they have an interesting dynamic .”

Brett Rossi said she felt like Denise Richards 'didn't like' her because she still 'secretly' loved Charlie Sheen.

“When me and Charlie were engaged, she was fixated on him,” Rossi stated. “I always felt like she didn’t like me because she secretly still loved him, which is understandable. They had a major history and shared children together.”

“I just feel like she did so much for him and tolerated so much that I feel like no one — unless they are still madly in love — would do what she did,” she concluded. “She always went above and beyond for him.”

As OK! reported, Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences.”