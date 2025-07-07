Denise Richards Will Get Back With Charlie Sheen After Divorce, His Ex Brett Rossi Predicts: 'He Was the Love of Her Life'
Charlie Sheen’s ex Brett Rossi spoke exclusively to OK! in the wake of Aaron Phypers filing for divorce from Denise Richards — and made a bold prediction about the reality starlet's love life.
“I’m sad to hear her marriage didn’t work out, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Denise and Charlie somehow got back together,” Rossi shared.
'Everyone Deserves a Happily Ever After'
“Everyone deserves a happily ever after," she added. “I’ve always felt like he was the love of her life — and they have an interesting dynamic.”
Rossi was with Sheen from November 2013 to October 2014. The pair were engaged but inevitably called it off.
'She Was Fixated on Him'
“When me and Charlie were engaged, she was fixated on him,” Rossi stated. “I always felt like she didn’t like me because she secretly still loved him, which is understandable. They had a major history and shared children together.”
“I just feel like she did so much for him and tolerated so much that I feel like no one — unless they are still madly in love — would do what she did,” she concluded. “She always went above and beyond for him.”
As OK! reported, Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
- Charlie Sheen 'Wants' to 'Be There' for Ex-Wife Denise Richards After Husband Aaron Phypers Is Accused of Defrauding Cancer-Stricken Customer: Source
- Shannen Doherty 'Angry' After Kurt Iswarienko Divorce Bombshell, Source Claims: 'She Didn’t See This Coming'
- Inside Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers Romantic Weekend
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He Requested Spousal Support
He listed his date of separation from Richards as July 4 and requested spousal support from the reality starlet. Prior to his filing, the couple had been together for six years.
No statements have been released by Richards or Phypers at this time regarding their divorce, but court documents reviewed by an outlet show Phypers’ exorbitant spending of $105K per month.
In his filing, he claims he hasn’t had employment since last year when he closed down his business and has made no income since. He estimated Richards — whom he currently still resides with — makes $250K a month from OnlyFans, brand deals and appearances.
Aaron's Expenses
Phypers broke down some of his monthly expenses, including $18K on rent, $5K on repairs, $7K on childcare, $15K on eating out, $8K on utilities, $20K on clothing, $5K on laundry, $15K on entertainment, $,1500 on auto bills and $500 on his cell phone bill.
Aside from spousal support, Phypers asked to be awarded his power tools and his motorcycle.
Phypers is currently tied up in a legal battle after being sued for fraud.
Before the news broke, the couple appeared happy on their recent Bravo show Denise Richards and Her Wild Things.