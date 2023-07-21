This Brewer's Craft Soda Is Just the Thing When It's Too Hot for Craft Beer

Despite the craft beer boom in the United States, many remain unfamiliar with craft soda, often a more refreshing beverage during a summer heat wave.

Opened by Randy Sprecher in 1985, Sprecher Brewing has the distinction of being the first craft brewery in Milwaukee, Wis., since Prohibition. Although German-style beer was the inspiration and is the primary product, craft sodas soon gained popularity.

Sprecher brews both, and is one of the only breweries in the U.S. to use fire brewing to craft its top-rated sodas. Fire brewing is one of the oldest techniques for brewing beer — over an open flame.

The historic method requires constant attention, controlling the precise temperature of the open flame during both mash and boil. Few commercial breweries have used the technique since steam heating technology appeared during the Industrial Revolution.

Fire brewing, which amplifies the bold flavor provided by raw Wisconsin honey, is the secret to Sprecher’s award-winning root beer and other sodas.