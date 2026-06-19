Brian Austin Green Isn't Tempted to 'Like' Ex Megan Fox's Racy Thirst Traps
June 19 2026, Published 10:19 a.m. ET
Brian Austin Green isn’t spending much time engaging with his ex Megan Fox’s social media posts — even when they get a lot of attention.
In a recent June 18 interview in Los Angeles, the actor was asked about the buzz surrounding Fox’s online presence and the reactions it often generates.
According to the outlet, Green made it clear that he keeps his distance from that side of social media, saying “he doesn't use social media like that,” as he “thinks it's up to each individual person whether they want to like their ex's pics.”
He also added a reminder about boundaries in new relationships, noting that communication matters most.
“Folks should always talk to their new partner about what they're comfortable with,” he allegedly advised.
A Complicated History Between the Former Couple
Green and Fox have shared a long, on-and-off relationship that played out both privately and in the public eye.
The two were married in 2010 after years together, later separating in 2015. At the time, Green said the split “killed” him emotionally.
They eventually reconciled in 2016 and welcomed another child together before splitting again in 2020, leading to what he described as a “really public divorce.” Around that same period, Fox moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, a relationship that ended in 2024.
Green Has Moved Forward in His Own Life
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While Fox’s love life has stayed in the spotlight, Green has built a quieter chapter of his own.
He is currently engaged to Sharna Burgess, with the couple announcing their engagement on their podcast “Oldish” in September 2023, following Green’s proposal on his 50th birthday in July 2024.
Green is also a father of five sons — Kassius, Noah, Bodhi, Journey and Zane. He shares his oldest with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, three with Fox, and his youngest with Burgess.
Fox Continues Posting Eye-Catching Content
Fox, meanwhile, has recently been active on Instagram, sharing a series of bold and highly stylized photos.
In a June 10 post, she wore a revealing outfit while posing on a staircase, highlighting her legs and figure under dim lighting. Another shot in the same set showed off her full-sleeve tattoo and overall look from a different angle.
“find something you love and let it kill you,” Fox wrote in the post’s caption.
Fox on Discipline and Fitness
Outside of social media, Fox has previously spoken about her strict approach to health and wellness. In an interview, she explained how disciplined her daily routine is when it comes to food and lifestyle habits.
"I'm always completely sober," she told Glamour UK in 2022. "I don't even drink a glass of wine. I don't ever smoke. I don't drink coffee. I'm super strict with my diet and I never deviate."
She has also previously detailed her diet philosophy, describing a very controlled approach to food.
"I cut out all bread and those sort of carbohydrates. No crackers, no pretzels, no chips. Nothing unhealthy," she told E! News in 2014. "The worst thing I put in my body is coffee, once a day."
Fitness also remains a major part of her routine.
"I exercise really hard twice a week," she said. "I do bursts of cardio with really heavy weights. Circuit training."