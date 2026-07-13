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Brian Austin Green Admits He 'Led With Physical Attraction' in Megan Fox Marriage, Calls Relationship With Sharna Burgess 'Natural'

Photo of Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox started dating in 2004.

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July 13 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

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Brian Austin Green shared revealing new insight into his marriage to ex Megan Fox while reflecting on their relationship.

“My ex and I were together for almost 15 years,” Austin, 52, said during a Sunday, July 12, appearance on the “I Do, Part 2” podcast. “We were married for almost 10 years and I led with physical attraction.”

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Brian Austin Green 'Led With Physical' Attraction in Early Romances

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Photo of Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox share three children.
Source: MEGA

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox share three children.

Green made the revelation while speaking about his former outlook on dating, confessing that looks were formerly a deciding factor when considering a potential romantic partner.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was married to the Jennifer’s Body actress, 40, from 2010 to 2020. The former couple welcomed three kids, Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9, during the nearly 10-year marriage.

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Brian Austin Green Changed His Dating Outlook After Divorce

Photo of Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess started dating in October 2020.
Source: MEGA

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess started dating in October 2020.

Green explained that he approached his relationship with Dancing With the Stars alum Sharna Burgess differently, as he didn’t want to make similar mistakes.

“I went through all sorts of therapy and all sorts of things to really figure out what it was that I brought into a relationship that was just toxic … I genuinely believe that you need to be friends with someone first,” he continued. “Sharna and I met, we spent six hours talking the first time we met each other.”

Green said he and Burgess, 41, were “really good natural friends” and entered the relationship once they realized they also had strong physical chemistry.

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Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Met in 2020

Photo of Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess share a son named Zane.
Source: MEGA

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess share a son named Zane.

"I think when you start from a place of a genuine connection with someone, then you're not so concerned about whether they are truly into you or not because you guys are already speaking to each other in a very transparent way," he continued. "Sharna and I talked about our best qualities and out worst qualities together, we sort of put it all on the table."

Burgess and Green met in October 2020 after being set up by their mutual business manager.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official months later in January 2021 and welcomed their son, Zane, in June 2022. The happy couple later announced their engagement in September 2023.

Inside Brian Austin Green's 'Healthy Relationship' With Sharna Burgess

Photo of Brian Austin Green said Sharna Burgess had full access to his cellphone.
Source: MEGA

Brian Austin Green said Sharna Burgess had full access to his cellphone.

During the interview, Green praised his "healthy relationship" with the dancer, saying she had free rein to go through his phone.

"She can go through absolutely everything that I have. I don’t hide any of it and I love the feeling of her being able to do that and know that she’s not gonna find anything that’s gonna upset her," he explained. “I make [it] very clear in my life that I’m not gonna make any choices that would hurt her feelings or negatively affect her. I won’t make any choices that compromise the relationship in any way.”

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