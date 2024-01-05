OK Magazine
'Time to Close Up the Shop': Brian Austin Green Underwent a Vasectomy After He and Sharna Burgess Welcomed Their Son

Jan. 5 2024, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

Brian Austin Green spilled some major parenting tea!

During a recent episode of his podcast, "Oldish," with his fiancée, Sharna Burgess and Randy Spelling, the former child star, 50, opened up about his decision to get a vasectomy after he and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, welcomed their son, Zane, last year.

"So, funny story," Green — who shares Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, Journey, 7, Bodhi, 9, and Noah, 10, with ex-wife Megan Fox and son Zane, 1, with Burgess — began.

"I haven't really planned for any of my kids. Every time, it's been, 'Oh, it's OK. We can do this.' I love my kids and I wasn't against any of them, but I've never experienced that thing of looking at a pregnancy test and hoping that it's positive and preparing that way," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said.

Green and the blonde beauty then admitted Burgess was on birth control when they conceived their little boy, leading the actor to undergo the procedure when their baby was only eight weeks old. "Zane was born and I was like, 'I think it's time to close the shop,'" he explained.

"If we do it again, I do want the experience of us planning it together, doing the pregnancy test and really being on this journey with each other," Burgess noted. "So, we would probably end up having to do IVF [in vitro fertilization]."

"It was a beautiful thing that Brian did because birth control always made me feel crazy," she added. "So, I was really, really grateful for that. It was such a big and beautiful thing he did, and it secures comfort and no stress in our s-- life; not worry about it, if we are or we aren't [pregnant], which is such a gift. And we can move forward and plan if that should be in the stars for us."

As OK! previously reported, Green, Burgess and the Transformers actress, 37, are determined to all co-parent together.

"When we need to, we communicate really well, we're open to things. We don't take things personally. It is my goal, and I think it's her goal as well, that the kids are in as healthy an environment as they can be in," he explained of Fox.

"I've learned having five kids, [it's] different with every single child because every single one is a different person," Green said. "You have to figure out the methods that work the best for that person and will serve them the best. We have three kids in the house that are all about a year and a half apart and they've all been raised virtually the same way and they couldn't be more different from each other."

