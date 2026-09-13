Brian Hickerson Shouts at Cops About Hayden Panettiere’s Death Following Alleged Bar Altercation
Sept. 13 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson reportedly got into a bar altercation in Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday, September 12.
Brian, 37, and his brother, Zach, were allegedly involved in the incident that went down at Wild Wing Cafe.
Police Arrived at the Scene of the Incident at 9:10 p.m.
A spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department told Page Six they responded to an alleged assault at the eatery at 9:10 p.m.
According to the officers, Brian was handcuffed once he was apprehended and was loudly going on about the late Nashville star's death.
Hayden Panettiere Died on August 16 at a South Carolina Loft
"GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died!" Brian bellowed in a clip of police shackling him on the curb by the bar that surfaced on X.
"I’m his brother," Zach was also heard telling officers in the video.
Hayden died on August 16 at the age of 36 due to cardiac arrest at a South Carolina loft. Both Brian and Zach were also at the residence at the time of her death.
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Zach Hickerson Was 'Highly Intoxicated' During the Altercation
Police also noted Zach was “highly intoxicated” at the scene of the bar incident and started screaming vulgarities. He was then taken into custody for disorderly conduct and was brought to the Greenville County Detention Center.
Brian was not charged in the dispute and cops released him from the scene.
According to TMZ, Brian and Zach were drinking for hours before Brian went up to the bar area to talk with other patrons. He then got into an argument with them, before throwing a chair backwards.
Several people told him to “stop," with another male individual then forcefully picking Brian up from behind as one person screamed at him to “let him go.”
Brian Hickerson Met With DEA Officials Recently
Brian has mainly stayed under-the-radar following Hayden's death last month.
His attorney released a statement about her passing just four days later, saying: "Hayden's death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed. As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play."
"Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time," the rep added.
Brian also met with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) earlier this month as their investigation into the Heroes actress' death continues.