Brian Hickerson Shouts at Cops About Hayden Panettiere’s Death Following Alleged Bar Altercation

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Hayden Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson reportedly got into a bar altercation in Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday, September 12. Brian, 37, and his brother, Zach, were allegedly involved in the incident that went down at Wild Wing Cafe.

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Police Arrived at the Scene of the Incident at 9:10 p.m.

Source: @IAmyLeigh/X Brian Hickerson was handcuffed by cops at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department told Page Six they responded to an alleged assault at the eatery at 9:10 p.m. According to the officers, Brian was handcuffed once he was apprehended and was loudly going on about the late Nashville star's death.

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Hayden Panettiere Died on August 16 at a South Carolina Loft

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere died last month due to cardiac arrest.

"GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died!" Brian bellowed in a clip of police shackling him on the curb by the bar that surfaced on X. "I’m his brother," Zach was also heard telling officers in the video. Hayden died on August 16 at the age of 36 due to cardiac arrest at a South Carolina loft. Both Brian and Zach were also at the residence at the time of her death.

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Zach Hickerson Was 'Highly Intoxicated' During the Altercation

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson and Hayden Panettiere dated on and off from 2018 until 2026.

Police also noted Zach was “highly intoxicated” at the scene of the bar incident and started screaming vulgarities. He was then taken into custody for disorderly conduct and was brought to the Greenville County Detention Center. Brian was not charged in the dispute and cops released him from the scene. According to TMZ, Brian and Zach were drinking for hours before Brian went up to the bar area to talk with other patrons. He then got into an argument with them, before throwing a chair backwards. Several people told him to “stop," with another male individual then forcefully picking Brian up from behind as one person screamed at him to “let him go.”

Brian Hickerson Met With DEA Officials Recently

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson spoke to the DEA regarding Hayden Panettiere's death recently.