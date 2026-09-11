Feds Say They Are 'Zeroing In' on Potential Drug Dealer as Hayden Panettiere Investigation Intensifies, Says Source

Article continues below advertisement

Federal investigators are reportedly narrowing their focus on a suspected drug supplier as they continue looking into the circumstances surrounding Hayden Panettiere’s death. The Heroes actress died at 36 on August 16 after she was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville. Investigators are now looking into whether someone supplied Panettiere with drugs that may have contributed to her death.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Met With the DEA

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson has not been accused or charged in Hayden Panettiere’s death.

The development was first reported by TMZ, which cited a source who said authorities were “zeroing in on a potential drug dealer.” The investigation remains ongoing, and no suspected drug dealer has been publicly identified or charged in connection with Panettiere’s death. The former child actress’ on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has also met with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as investigators work to piece together what happened before her death. A source close to the investigation told People that Hickerson met with federal officials and that authorities have “interviewed others” as part of the case. Toxicology results have not yet come back. Hickerson was inside the residence when Panettiere was found, per a police report. His brother, Zach, was also there when first responders arrived.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere was found in 'cardiac arrest' on August.

Hickerson reportedly showed police a “bag of medication” that Panettiere had been taking. Officer Matthew Bryan wrote that Zach was “very emotional,” while Hickerson was not visibly emotional until she was pronounced dead. Hickerson has not been accused of or charged with any crime related to the Nashville actress’s death. His attorney, Sloan Ellis, declined to comment on the matter per the outlet. In a previous statement, Ellis said, “Hayden’s death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed.” “As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play,” the statement continued. “Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time," he added.

Hayden Panettiere’s Cause of Death Remains Pending

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere’s cause and manner of death remain pending.