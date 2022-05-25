Going Digital Is The Only Way To Move Forward In Business, As Per Brian McCauley

McCauley further explains that he spends around half of his week in sales — reaching out to past, current, and potential clients. The other half of the time, he is talking to people on pre-approval calls, organizing mortgage planning sessions, and his favorite, growing his social media presence. "I'm creating a new YouTube channel and a podcast, because I'm really trying to do something more for people outside of the mortgage and real estate industry, especially for the younger generations," says McCauley. "I wanted to unpack all the layers of everything revolving around buying a house. For example, how to fix your credit or how to put your financial goals together. I don't think anybody gives them the 'meat and potatoes' and a clear pathway on what to do and why. That's what I'm trying to achieve here."

Apart from creating content for people outside the industry, McCauley is regularly coaching aspiring mortgage brokers looking to make a name for themselves. Currently, he’s preparing for a huge event that’s happening in Dallas, TX, on August 18th. The event is called "Real Estate Through the Eyes of Ryan Serhant, featuring Dallas Mortgage Expert Brian McCauley.” It’s not only aimed toward people who are thinking about getting into the mortgage industry but also at experienced mortgage brokers who are looking to improve their game.

As McCauley further explains, one of the main talking points at the event will be how to build a strong online presence and how to properly utilize technology, adapt to unexpected situations, and always come out as a top producer. "I want to teach others how to be the best at what they do. Technology and familiarity with it were one of the greatest obstacles I had to overcome. But I did and it helped me to stay on top," says McCauley. "I want to show people how they can adapt to the new era because I don't believe that technology will ever replace human beings — it'll just replace the human beings that refuse to evolve with it. That's part of life and business. As long as you adopt that mindset, I think it'll be okay. And even through tough times, you have to remember that tough times don't last, tough people do."