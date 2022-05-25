Going Digital Is The Only Way To Move Forward In Business, As Per Brian McCauley
Frank Herbert, a national bestselling sci-fi author, and forward-thinker, once said, “Technology is both a tool for helping humans and for destroying them. This is the paradox of our times. The first wave — the dawn of the Internet in the '90s — created digital consumers expectant of personal and custom-made interactions. This consequently drove the second wave of digital transformation and businesses were compelled to reject the old ways of collecting and storing information on paper and shift to new digital systems. Those who didn't adapt simply vanished. If we just take a look at the lists of Fortune 500 companies of 1971, 1991, 2011, and 2021, we can notice that on the latest list there are not a lot of names that appeared in years before. Over half of those companies are no longer there. They either have gone bankrupt, been acquired, or simply ceased to exist due to the digitalization-driven evolution of the market.
One person who’s actively trying to stay on the right side of history and not allowing themselves to be swept by the sands of time is Brian McCauley, one of the top producing mortgage originators in the Texas mortgage and real estate industry. McCauley began his mortgage journey thirteen years ago right out of college. “I fell backwards into it. I had no idea. I literally got the job for beer money and to get my parents off my back. And 16 years later, here I am.” When the financial crash of 2008 hit, McCauley dug in and skilled up. Over the years, he’s built his network and helped numerous clients to earn their financial freedom through homeownership. As he points out, one of the reasons why he earned a spot in Scotsman Guide as one of the top 1% mortgage originators for 2022 and 2021, is the fact that he is constantly embracing new technologies and implementing them into his work.
"Let's go back 50 years ago. If you wanted to get your message out to a lot of people at once, you had to send 10,000 fliers and 5,000 postcards. Today, you can simply make a video, click a few times to upload it online, and your message can be easily heard by millions of people in no time," says McCauley. "Personally, the ability to touch more lives faster is one of the most beneficial things that the digital space has done for the business industry as a whole. That component is crucial, and I regularly utilize [it]."
McCauley further explains that he spends around half of his week in sales — reaching out to past, current, and potential clients. The other half of the time, he is talking to people on pre-approval calls, organizing mortgage planning sessions, and his favorite, growing his social media presence. "I'm creating a new YouTube channel and a podcast, because I'm really trying to do something more for people outside of the mortgage and real estate industry, especially for the younger generations," says McCauley. "I wanted to unpack all the layers of everything revolving around buying a house. For example, how to fix your credit or how to put your financial goals together. I don't think anybody gives them the 'meat and potatoes' and a clear pathway on what to do and why. That's what I'm trying to achieve here."
Apart from creating content for people outside the industry, McCauley is regularly coaching aspiring mortgage brokers looking to make a name for themselves. Currently, he’s preparing for a huge event that’s happening in Dallas, TX, on August 18th. The event is called "Real Estate Through the Eyes of Ryan Serhant, featuring Dallas Mortgage Expert Brian McCauley.” It’s not only aimed toward people who are thinking about getting into the mortgage industry but also at experienced mortgage brokers who are looking to improve their game.
As McCauley further explains, one of the main talking points at the event will be how to build a strong online presence and how to properly utilize technology, adapt to unexpected situations, and always come out as a top producer. "I want to teach others how to be the best at what they do. Technology and familiarity with it were one of the greatest obstacles I had to overcome. But I did and it helped me to stay on top," says McCauley. "I want to show people how they can adapt to the new era because I don't believe that technology will ever replace human beings — it'll just replace the human beings that refuse to evolve with it. That's part of life and business. As long as you adopt that mindset, I think it'll be okay. And even through tough times, you have to remember that tough times don't last, tough people do."