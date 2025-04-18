or
Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia's Most Daring Moments: See the Hot Photos

brianna lapaglia
Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia's hot photos steal the spotlight following her dramatic October 2024 split from Zach Bryan.

By:

April 18 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Almost Baring It All

brianna lapaglia
Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia showcased her curves in the Instagram photoset.

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia left little to the imagination in a smoking-hot, see-through silver dress with a low-cut neckline while in Necker Island for Tarte Cosmetics' #trippinwithtarte vacation.

"Second picture was what my vision looked like the whole trip," she wrote in the caption of the post, referring to the blurry photo of herself in the carousel.

Sizzling in Red

brianna lapaglia
Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

She shared more photos from the Tarte Cosmetics vacation.

The internet personality set pulses racing in a sparkly red top as she cheekily cupped her chest. She accessorized with star-shaped earrings, layered necklaces and multiple rings on both hands.

"Lots of Tarte island pictures coming this week hehe," she captioned the post.

Brianna LaPaglia Slipped Into a Smoldering Dress

brianna lapaglia
Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

Brianna LaPaglia accentuated her bust in the snap.

LaPaglia put her figure on display in a two-piece dress featuring a twisted knot detail and cutout accents. The body-hugging skirt also highlighted her hourglass and fit figure.

"The stages of my MRSA 1. Slay but my leg hurts 2. okay I shouldn’t of went out my leg rlly hurts 3. time to go the ER 4. ok all better back to slay," she playfully wrote in the caption.

She Went on a Sunny Getaway

brianna lapaglia
Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

Brianna LaPaglia enjoyed a Massachusetts getaway.

"Until July," she captioned a photo of herself basking in the sun on a lounge chair in a yellow bikini top.

Getting Her Dose of Vitamin D

brianna lapaglia
Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

She exuded beauty in the June 2023 photoset.

MORE ON:
Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia

LaPaglia flashed her chiseled physique in a blue floral bikini top and matching bottom with two chain belts while on a beach.

"Am not getting lost at sea on this vacation!" she told her followers.

She Had a Blast!

brianna lapaglia
Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

Brianna LaPaglia will celebrate her 26th birthday in June.

In June 2023, bikini-clad LaPaglia captured a selfie while wearing a baseball cap with the words "TECHNO + TEQUILA" printed on it to mark her big day.

"It's my birthday I took a lot of magic chocolate I'm cracking up hahahaha go slay the day you beautiful people .5 summer," she captioned the snap.

Brianna LaPaglia Flaunted Her Beach Body

brianna lapaglia
Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

She promoted her podcast's merch at the time.

LaPaglia soaked up the sun in a fiery beach look, parading her fit physique in a triangle bikini top and matching bottom.

Bold and Beautiful

brianna lapaglia
Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

She and Zach Bryan split in October 2024.

The podcast host showed off her curves in a bikini set in a snap taken during a dreamy vacation in April 2021.

She Is a Showstopper

brianna lapaglia
Source: MEGA

The star attended the 2025 Golden Globes.

LaPaglia debuted her stunning revenge look at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, arriving in a form-fitting metallic gown with a plunging neckline that showed some cleavage.

