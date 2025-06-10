or
Article continues below advertisement
Does 'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Have Kids? Meet Her Daughter

Photo of Brianne Howey
Source: MEGA;@briannehowey/Instagram

Brianne Howey welcomed her first child with Matt Ziering, sharing a look into their love story.

By:

June 9 2025, Published 8:01 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Actress Brianne Howey, known for her role in Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, and her husband, Matt Ziering, are celebrating parenthood after welcoming their first child in June 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brianne Howey, Matt Zearing and daughter.
Source: @briannehowey/Instagram

Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering welcomed their first child in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Howey announced her pregnancy in March 2023, proudly showcasing her baby bump in an Instagram post.

She attended the Hugo Boss Fashion Show, sharing, "@boss show with my forever new +1. Thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brianne Howey
Source: @briannehowey/Instagram

Brianne Hower announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Brianne Howey’s Husband Matt Ziering?

Ziering is a lawyer who earned his degree from Loyola Marymount University.

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple's Journey to Marriage

Howey and Ziering tied the knot in July 2021 after dating for over five years.

"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love," she said to People. "The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined. I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party."

MORE ON:
Netflix

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering
Source: @briannehowey/Instagram

Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering’s love story started at a bar.

Article continues below advertisement

A Love Story That Sparked at a Bar

The couple's love story began at a bar, where they met five years prior to their wedding. At that time, Ziering celebrated finishing the bar exam in California.

In January 2021, they shared their love story with Los Angeles Magazine. “We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A.," Howey revealed.

Ziering added that their first encounter "wasn’t totally random" due to having mutual friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Ziering's Privacy on Social Media

While Howey often tags Ziering in her posts, his Instagram account is private. The New York University graduate occasionally shares glimpses of their life together.

In a November 2021 post, Howey shared, "As I leave to shoot season 2 soon, Matt and I were looking for a warm, romantic and safe getaway. @ritzcarltonaruba checked every box! The Ritz Carlton is Aruba’s only luxury hotel along the island's gorgeous Palm Beach. The safety precautions that Aruba and The Ritz have taken to ensure everyone is comfortable, healthy and safe is unmatched. We are able to truly unwind amongst the stunning ocean views while indulging in the impeccable amenities."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brianne Howey, Matt Zearing and daughter.
Source: @briannehowey/Instagram

Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering welcomed their daughter in June 2023.

A Growing Family

Howey and Ziering welcomed a daughter in June 2023. While the couple has not disclosed their little girl's name, Howey expressed her joy, stating, "My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller," alongside a heartfelt hospital photo.

When Howey announced her pregnancy in March 2023, her friends, including Ginny & Georgia costar Antonia Gentry, couldn't hold back their excitement.

"So. Happy. For. You," the starlet commented.

