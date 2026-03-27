'Bridgerton' Author Julia Quinn Addresses Recasting Concerns for Show's Future

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Bridgerton author Julia Quinn recently spoke about her concerns regarding potential recasting of key characters in future seasons of the hit Netflix series. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Quinn expressed uncertainty about how the show will adapt moving forward. “I don’t necessarily know how they’re gonna spin it or write it or what they’re going to keep and change,” she stated.

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Eloise’s Story Moves Closer to the Spotlight

Source: MEGA She highlighted Eloise Bridgerton’s upcoming story for the next season.

Quinn highlighted her excitement for the upcoming season, which will focus on Eloise Bridgerton, portrayed by Claudia Jessie. The author shared her enthusiasm for bringing her novel, To Sir Phillip, With Love, to the screen. “I love her story,” Quinn said about Eloise's romance with Phillip, played by Chris Fulton. “He’s got two kids who she has got to wrangle, which is awesome.”

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Future Casting Plans Remain Unclear

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE The author noted younger cast members may age naturally into later roles.

When discussing Fulton's potential return, Quinn noted that she remains in the dark about the casting decisions. “I don’t know the plan after changes have been made in other adaptations,” she shared. Quinn also addressed the possibility of recasting younger siblings Hyacinth and Gregory as they age, noting that they were quite young when they started filming. “If you asked me that back then, I’d be like, ‘I don’t know.’ But when I saw them again at the premiere, they were both drinking wine,” she remarked. Looking ahead, Quinn explained that there are still a few years before Hyacinth and Gregory's stories are explored, noting, “It takes a few years to film, so by the time we get to Hyacinth and Gregory, the actors are going to be well into their 20s." The author shared that fans can look forward to Gregory's character development, noting that he is a romantic eager to find love, explaining: “He’s desperate to fall in love. He’s this total romantic."

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Julia Quinn Expands Beyond 'Bridgerton'

Source: MEGA Julia Quinn partnered with Spotify to introduce audiobooks.

Bridgerton has captivated audiences since its debut, chronicling the love lives of the affluent Bridgerton family in 19th-century London. The series has featured various members, with Season 1 centering on Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, and Season 2 focusing on Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. In addition to her work with Bridgerton, Quinn is launching JQ Editions, where she will recommend other historical romance novels. “I get so many readers who want to know, like, ‘What do I read after Bridgerton?’” she stated. Quinn is also collaborating with Spotify to introduce Page Match, which allows readers to connect physical books with audiobooks. “My jaw dropped,” she expressed, excited about the new reading experience.

Fans Watch Closely for Season 4 Casting Clues

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE Fans continued speculating about possible recasting in future seasons.