'Bridgerton' Season 4: 7 Things to Know — From Cast to Release Date and More
When Was 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Confirmed?
Bridgerton, the hit Netflix series based on Julia Quinn's historical romance novels, immediately conquered the streaming giant when it dropped its first season in December 2020.
In April 2021, Bela Bajaria released a statement to announce the third and fourth installments of the series.
"Bridgerton swept us off our feet,” the vice president of global TV at Netflix said. “The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the ‘Bridgerton’ business for a long time to come.”
Bridgerton's official X page also uploaded a letter from Lady Whistledown, which read, "It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…"
Who Will Be the Romantic Lead on 'Bridgerton' Season 4?
Netflix got fans excited when they announced through a short video that Luke Thompson's character, Benedict Bridgerton, will be the lead of Bridgerton Season 4.
"It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart… Benedict Bridgerton's story is coming next season," the caption read.
What Will 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Be About?
Since Netflix confirmed the upcoming season would revolve around Thompson's character, fans can expect to see him try to find his match following the events in Season 3.
Has 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Started Filming?
- Sarah Ferguson Begs Agent 'to Get Me on' 'Bridgerton' After Years of Turning Down Reality Television Opportunities
- ‘Bridgerton Blush’ Is The Regency-Inspired Beauty Trend We Need Right Now –– Get The Look
- Pete Davidson Considering Moving To The U.K. To Be Closer To Phoebe Dynevor As ‘SNL’ Future Remains In Limbo
According to Forbes, Bridgerton Season 4's production began in April. However, several reports previously said the filming was pushed to the summer.
"The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball," a teaser shared by Netflix read.
Who Is in the Cast of 'Bridgerton' Season 4?
Aside from Thompson, Nicola Coughlan is also set to return for Bridgerton Season 4.
“They’ve told us we’re back for Season 4, which is super lovely … It’ll be exciting,” she told TheWrap. “[We’ll] pop back and have some fun for sure.”
Although Netflix has not confirmed the other cast members, viewers can expect to see Hannah Dodd, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh.
Meanwhile, Simone Ashley previously expressed her and Jonathan Bailey's desire to appear again in the next season.
“Both Johnny and I, we adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show,” she revealed during a press conference at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco in June. “I think we'll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully.”
How Many Episodes Will 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Have?
Bridgerton Season 4 will have eight episodes.
When Does Season 4 Premiere?
Showrunner Jess Brownell told Town & Country that Bridgerton Season 4 would not premiere until 2026.
"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language," Brownell said. "And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range."
As of press time, the exact release date has not yet been confirmed.