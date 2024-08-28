'Bridgerton' Season 4: 7 Things to Know — From Cast to Release Date and More

Bridgerton, the hit Netflix series based on Julia Quinn's historical romance novels, immediately conquered the streaming giant when it dropped its first season in December 2020.

In April 2021, Bela Bajaria released a statement to announce the third and fourth installments of the series.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet,” the vice president of global TV at Netflix said. “The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the ‘Bridgerton’ business for a long time to come.”

Bridgerton's official X page also uploaded a letter from Lady Whistledown, which read, "It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…"