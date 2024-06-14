6 Things to Know About the New 'Bridget Jones' Movie: Cast, Release Date, Where to Watch and More

As mentioned, Woodall and Grant will be part of the cast of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Grant, however, did not reprise his role in Bridget Jones' Baby as he thought the script did not stay true to his character.

"When they came to me a few years ago, they had a good central premise, but I didn't think the script completely worked," he told Bustle in 2016.

He added, "So I worked with them on it for some time, almost a year, I think, and I could never make the second half of the film work, as far as I was concerned, especially for my character. So in the end we sort of ran out of time, and I said, 'I think you should make it with someone else.'"

Emma Thompson will also reportedly return as Dr. Rawlings.

Renée Zellweger, for her part, will play Bridget Jones again in the upcoming movie after previously expressing her desire to play the character once more.

"Man, I'd love the experience of revisiting her. I love her. I just think she's so much fun. She's the best. Sure, if I got invited to do that, that sounds like fun," Zellweger told Vanity Fair.