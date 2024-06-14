6 Things to Know About the New 'Bridget Jones' Movie: Cast, Release Date, Where to Watch and More
What Is the Title of the New' Bridget Jones' Movie?
Bridget Jones' upcoming film has been titled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. It will be the fourth film in the franchise, following the 2016 installment.
What Is the 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' About?
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will follow the events in Helen Fielding's third novel, Mad About You. The book is set 14 years after the events of her second book, Edge of Reason, and explores the life of a mother-of-two who becomes a widow after Mark Darcy's death.
Fielding created the franchise based on her experience writing columns for The Independent, detailing her journey as a single woman in London.
"Bridget is going to be a real cougar in the new film and she'll be seen starting a relationship with a much younger character [played by Leo Woodall]," a source said. "Hugh Grant is back as Daniel Cleaver, so there will be a love triangle between Bridget's older flame and this much younger new man."
Who Are the Cast Members of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'?
As mentioned, Woodall and Grant will be part of the cast of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
Grant, however, did not reprise his role in Bridget Jones' Baby as he thought the script did not stay true to his character.
"When they came to me a few years ago, they had a good central premise, but I didn't think the script completely worked," he told Bustle in 2016.
He added, "So I worked with them on it for some time, almost a year, I think, and I could never make the second half of the film work, as far as I was concerned, especially for my character. So in the end we sort of ran out of time, and I said, 'I think you should make it with someone else.'"
Emma Thompson will also reportedly return as Dr. Rawlings.
Renée Zellweger, for her part, will play Bridget Jones again in the upcoming movie after previously expressing her desire to play the character once more.
"Man, I'd love the experience of revisiting her. I love her. I just think she's so much fun. She's the best. Sure, if I got invited to do that, that sounds like fun," Zellweger told Vanity Fair.
When Is the Release Date of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'?
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released on Valentine's Day in 2025.
Where to Watch the Next 'Bridget Jones' Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will reportedly be released on Peacock in the U.S. and in cinemas in the U.K.
How to Watch the 'Bridget Jones' Movies in Order
Before Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, fans can watch the franchise's first three films to familiarize themselves with the storyline.
The story started 2001, with Bridget Jones's Diary, followed by Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones's Baby in 2004 and 2016, respectively.