Article continues below advertisement
Brielle Biermann Gives Rare No 'Filter' Look at Mom Kim Zolciak's Curves: See Photo

Photo of Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak
Source: @briellebiermann/Instagram

Looking gorgeous, Kim!

Dec. 5 2025, Updated 6:18 p.m. ET

Brielle Biermann is giving her followers a sweet mother-daughter moment, unveiling a rare unfiltered photo of her mom, Kim Zolciak.

“No filer no facetune no edit just my mama, a wig and a dream,” Biermann, 28, captioned a photo of her mom posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 5. “I love her.”

Kim Zolciak's Curves Were on Full Display

Photo of Brielle Biermann showed off her mom's curves in a new photos posted on Instagram.
Source: @briellebiermann/Instagram; E! Entertainment/YouTube

Brielle Biermann showed off her mom's curves in a new photos posted on Instagram.

In the photo, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 74, showed off her curves from a side angle in a figure-hugging baby pink mini dress. Zolciak was full glam, sporting her long blonde hair in loose waves and posing in front of a vibrant floral backdrop.

The reality TV mama is looking better than ever following her split from estranged husband Kroy Biermann in 2023.

The couple filed for divorce in May 2023 after 12 years of marriage and have been embroiled in a messy custody battle over their children – KJ, 14, Kash, 13, and twins Kaia and Kane, 11. Kroy, 40, previously adopted Kim’s daughters, Ariana and Brielle, from her previous relationships.

Kim Zolciak Is In Messy Custody Battle

Photo of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann split in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann split in 2023.

Kim is clearly moving on as she confirmed a relationship with Kyle Mowitz in October, her first since separating from her husband.

“I never saw myself with anybody else. It was about two years after I filed that I met Kyle, and he went through a very similar situation as me,” she told a news outlet about the new romance on November 15. “We’re both fighting, going through divorces, and I think we connect really deeply on that level, sharing the same experience. And yeah, he’s great.”

Kim Zolciak Debuted New Boyfriend

image of Kim Zolciak went public with her new relationship in October.
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak went public with her new relationship in October.

She also touched on her current messy relationship with her ex-husband, wishing the whole situation would “be over tomorrow.”

“It’s just difficult. I’ve never not been able to coparent with my ex and things like that. So, this is just [what] I want. I want to be able to coparent and do what’s best for our children,” she continued. “It’s just the divide [that] is what’s so disturbing to me, like, we’ve had a good life. We were together for a long time. We have four beautiful kids. Can we just figure it out?”

Ariana Biermann Addressed Her Mom's Relationship

Photo of Ariana Biermann admitted she hoped the situation between her parents improved.
Source: @arianabiermann/Instagram; Bravo

Ariana Biermann admitted she hoped the situation between her parents improved.

Ariana, the former couple’s eldest daughter, admitted she prayed “every night” for her parents to be able to work out their differences.

“I mean, he’s my dad,” the reality TV star, 24, said in the same interview. “I think it’s very hard at the end of the day to navigate this situation and watch the things that are going on and the things he’s doing to my mom and making everyone have to go through this process the way that he is. I try to find a way to navigate that the best I can, but it definitely is really hard.”

