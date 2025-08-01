Kim Zolciak Confirms She's Dating a New Man After Brutal Kroy Biermann Divorce: 'I'm Really Happy'
Kim Zolciak confirmed she’s officially moved on from Kroy Biermann and is seeing someone new.
When appearing on Watch What Happens Live on July 31, Zolciak confessed her new man is “just great.”
“You know, I sat in the house and just worked and tried to take care of everything for 20 months, and then I finally met somebody great,” she added, noting she met the mystery man through a friend.
Kim Zolciak Talks About Her New Man
In March, when Zolciak was spotted, she was asked if she had “the urge” to “get out and start mingling again.”
“I’m really happy,” Zolciak responded, admitting she was dating “one person” who she confirmed is “age-appropriate,” not a former athlete, doesn't live in Atlanta and isn't in the entertainment industry.
“I’m just dating,” she elaborated. “I was in the house with the kids and now I’m out… I’m just happy. I have my kids, I’m in my new house. I’m working.“I wouldn’t say [I’ve got] a new man. But I’m definitely happy, for sure. My kids are happy, happier. I try to make it joyful [for them]. We try to do fun things.”
On her WWHL appearance, the Don’t Be Tardy alum also addressed why she and Biermann split, stating, “The rug was pulled out from underneath me.” While the reality starlet said the divorce is “still in process,” she admitted they don’t really communicate, even though she would prefer they talked more about their kids.
Kim Zolciak Admitted to Spending Ariana Biermann's Money
Additionally, Zolciak also addressed claims she had spent her daughter Ariana Biermann’s money.
“I can’t say exactly what they used it on because I just found out it was gone two years ago,” Ariana had previously said in a confessional on her show, Next Gen NYC. “I don’t even know how much money I made over the time period. Nobody was honest. There was no transparency and I have no idea where it went.”
“Ariana’s money was spent on bills, to be honest,” Kim shared on WWHL. “I was left holding the bag for the family. I was left with nothing, so I had to figure it out fast.”
- Revenge Body! Kim Zolciak Bares Her Cleavage in Skimpy Bikini After Kroy Biermann Split
- Newly Single Kim Zolciak Shares Risqué Photo as Daughter Calls Her the 'Strongest Woman' She Knows Following Divorce From Kroy Biermann: Photo
- Kim Zolciak Files for Divorce From Kroy Biermann After Couple's Financial Struggles Revealed
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kim Used Ariana's Money for 'Bills'
Kim noted the money she borrowed “for the bills and stuff” she did pay back, but has yet to compensate Ariana for “what she made” from Instagram brand deals.
She also copped to daughter Brielle paying for “an electric bill here and there.”
Regardless of Kim using her money, Ariana said they still have a very close relationship.
Ariana Biermann Talks About Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce
Although Kim and Kroy have been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle since 2023, Ariana revealed in April the divorce is nowhere close to being finalized.
“I think it gets hard sometimes,” Ariana shared. “It’s been a really long divorce. [It’s been] two and a half f------- years, and it’s still not even almost done.”
Ariana detailed she’s “very protective” of her mother, whom she referred to as her “best friend.”
“I hope that she just continues to thrive,” she added. “She’s been with my stepdad for 13 [or] 14 years now, and I’m just excited for her to just be a mom. I tell her, ‘It’s your first time in this world too, so I’ll be your mom sometimes when you need it.’”