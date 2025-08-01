Kim Zolciak Confirms She's Dating a New Man After Brutal Kroy Biermann Divorce: 'I'm Really Happy'

In March, when Zolciak was spotted, she was asked if she had “the urge” to “get out and start mingling again.”

“I’m really happy,” Zolciak responded, admitting she was dating “one person” who she confirmed is “age-appropriate,” not a former athlete, doesn't live in Atlanta and isn't in the entertainment industry.

“I’m just dating,” she elaborated. “I was in the house with the kids and now I’m out… I’m just happy. I have my kids, I’m in my new house. I’m working.“I wouldn’t say [I’ve got] a new man. But I’m definitely happy, for sure. My kids are happy, happier. I try to make it joyful [for them]. We try to do fun things.”

On her WWHL appearance, the Don’t Be Tardy alum also addressed why she and Biermann split, stating, “The rug was pulled out from underneath me.” While the reality starlet said the divorce is “still in process,” she admitted they don’t really communicate, even though she would prefer they talked more about their kids.