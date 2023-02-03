British-Indian Fashion Influencer Nikita Karizma Brings Her Culture To The Fashion Awards Red Carpet

The fashion industry has been known to have lacked diversity and inclusivity both in front of and behind the camera. For years, designers, photographers, and models of color have been excluded from participating in the industry. Indigenous wear on the red carpet has also been frowned upon. But this is slowly changing as more people demand representation and new designers enter the scene. In recent years, we have seen different designers bring their cultures to the red carpet, and the latest to do so is celebrated British-Indian fashion influencer and designer Nikita Karizma.

Nikita wore a saree fused with a crystallized corset design from her studio's signature aesthetic during the 2022 British Fashion Awards, which was held earlier last month. The simple yet unique look caught the attention of many at the event, with people flooding her socials with compliments.