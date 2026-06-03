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Britney Spears' Appearance in Photo With Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Sparks AI Allegations: 'She Has Tooth Gaps in Her Videos'

Composite photo of Chris Appleton, Jayden James Federline and Britney Spears
Source: @chrisappleton1/instagram;britneyspars/instagram

Fans thought Britney Spears looked different in a new photo.

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June 3 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

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While Britney Spears' fans were excited to see the singer looking better than ever after having her hair done by celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, some questioned the authenticity of the selfie he posted with the pop star.

In a Reddit thread asking if the picture was AI-generated, multiple people pointed out oddities in the Monday, June 1, snap, which showed the singer smiling and sticking out her tongue while holding a few curling irons.

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What Prompted the AI Accusations?

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Photo of Some people thought Chris Appleton's selfie with Britney Spears was AI.
Source: @chrisappleton1/instagram

Some people thought Chris Appleton's selfie with Britney Spears was AI.

One person noticed Spears' eyes "look kind of blue-ish grey" even though she's always had brown eyes.

Others pointed to changes in her teeth, as while "she has some pretty major tooth gaps in her Instagram videos," they were perfectly aligned in the new image.

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Photo of The AI claims stemmed from the singer's teeth and eyes looking different.
Source: reddit

The AI claims stemmed from the singer's teeth and eyes looking different.

Some people believe the picture could have been real but edited or filtered.

"It looks like it happened but the photo was just upscaled? It seems like it's just the facial features that seem AI, mostly due to it being upscaled," one Reddit user shared. "Dude has worked with Kim Kardashian and several other celebrities, I really feel like he would lose more than he would gain by lying/AI generating photos like this."

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'The Picture Is Absolutely AI'

Photo of The superstar normally has a gap between her two front teeth.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The superstar normally has a gap between her two front teeth.

Another reason the photo was picked apart was due to Appleton's shirt.

While the T-shirt is supposed to featured the phrase "I Wanna Be Barbie," the "i" appeared to be missing on Appleton's tee.

"His shirt tells you all you need to know about it being AI. Barbe," one individual said, prompting some to point out that the missing letter may have just been hidden due to a crease in the top.

"It is a real shirt. The picture is absolutely AI. There is no d--- ripple in his shirt blocking an I," someone else said. "Let alone their deformed faces."

Chris Appleton Called the Singer a 'Kind and Gentle Soul'

Photo of Chris Appleton raved over working on Britney Spears' new hairstyle.
Source: mega

Chris Appleton raved over working on Britney Spears' new hairstyle.

Kardashian's go-to stylist didn't respond to the speculation, only gushing about meeting the blonde beauty in the caption of the upload.

"As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments. Never in a million years did I think I’d one day be standing behind the chair (or in this case her standing behind mine, lol) styling her hair," he penned. "Some moments really do come full circle. She is not only an icon, but one of the most genuinely kind and gentle souls I’ve ever met."

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