Britney Spears Emerges Following DUI Drama as She Poses With Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Chris Appleton in Playful Photo
June 2 2026, Published 8:03 a.m. ET
Britney Spears is stepping back into the spotlight with a noticeably fresh vibe, sharing a playful new moment alongside celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.
The pop icon appeared in an Instagram post uploaded by Appleton on Monday, June 1, where she showed off a sleek, straightened blonde hairstyle. The look marks a clear shift from the fuller, more voluminous styles she’s recently been seen wearing, signaling a subtle style reset for the singer.
In the lighthearted photo, Spears playfully stuck out her tongue while holding styling tools, standing behind Appleton as the pair struck a relaxed pose.
Appleton, a longtime go-to stylist for stars like Kim Kardashian, reflected on the moment in his caption, sharing just how meaningful it was for him personally.
“As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments,” Appleton wrote. “Never in a million years did I think I’d one day be standing behind the chair (or in this case her standing behind mine, lol) styling her hair.”
He went on to praise the singer, calling her “one of the most genuinely kind and gentle souls” he has ever worked with.
Appleton has built a major reputation in the beauty world, known for transforming some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Kardashian’s platinum blonde Met Gala moment in 2022.
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Fans were quick to flood the comments section with excitement over the unexpected pairing and Spears’ new look.
“💘💘,” Kardashian wrote.
Another user added, “This is what the world needs 🙌👑🙏🏼.”
“ICONIC! Proud of you ❤️,” one comment read.
“Yess it happened 👏🏼✨✨✨,” another wrote.
A fifth fan chimed in, “The duo the world needed 🤍🤍.”
The post comes as Spears continues to re-emerge publicly following a turbulent stretch of legal and personal headlines.
As OK! previously reported, previously unseen footage from her March 4 DUI arrest recently circulated online, showing Spears interacting with officers during the incident.
In the video, she can be heard making unusual remarks, including offering food to officers.
"I don't want to get in your car, sir. You can come to my house, I'll make you food and lasagna," she said, according to the recording. "Whatever you want. I have a pool."
At another point, she mentioned actress Reese Witherspoon's past.
"Is this where Reese Witherspoon was arrested?" she asked.
"I don't know. I haven't heard anything about that," the officer responded.
Spears later questioned an officer’s response, asking why he was “lying.”
A source told a news outlet on Wednesday, May 27, that the singer has been trying to refocus on her personal life and reconnect with loved ones as she deals with the fallout from the footage going public. The insider added she was reportedly “completely mortified” by the release.
“Recovery has been a difficult journey,” the source shared. “She's been working on rebuilding her relationship with her sons and is leaning on her support system trying to stay positive.”