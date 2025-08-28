NEWS Britney Spears Shows Off Body in Plunging Swimsuit and Talks in an Accent Amid Concerns for Her Well-Being Source: mega Britney Spears has been posting up a storm while on a getaway. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 28 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is having a ball on vacation, but some of the social media posts she shared while on her trip have fans concerned for her well-being. A few days after she defended herself for posting a naked photo, the singer uploaded a video where she flaunted her fit figure while aboard a boat.

Britney Spears' Boat Day

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears rocked a swimsuit with cut-outs while aboard a boat.

In the clip, which the singer, 43, captioned with just a flower emoji, she moved around and showcased her pale pink one-piece bathing suit, which featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs. The mom-of-two completed her look with white sunglasses and a cream fedora hat. Though Spears seems to be saying something to the camera in the clip, the video was muted for most of the footage. However, the sound turned on toward the end, where the blonde beauty was clad in a green and yellow bikini top next to an unidentified woman. After the lady said hello, the "Circus" crooner smiled and replied, "Hi!"

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The singer also filmed herself alongside an unidentified woman during her trip.

Minutes after the upload, the Woman in Me author posted a short video picturing a unique pink dessert. "Chocolate," she said in the background of the video using a British accent. "It's all chocolate." As OK! reported, Spears' odd and random posts have people concerned she isn't getting the help she needs due to a lack of a support system.

Fans Voice Their Worry for the Pop Star

Source: mega Fans have questioned why no one is 'helping' Spears amid fears for her well-being.

"ALL EYES ON BRITNEY SPEARS LIKE. This isn't funny anymore. Her latest IG posts just show that she has completely lost her mind," one person tweeted. "She is genuinely not ok and needs help, WHY ISN'T ANYONE HELPING HER?" "Don't know how Britney Spears is now, last vid I saw of her was her smoking a cigarette while dancing. Not sure she's ok," another person wrote.

Britney Defends Herself

Source: mega The 'I Wanna Go' singer was under her dad's conservatorship from 2008 to 2021.

The pop star was under her dad Jamie Spears' conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, but she revealed she was mistreated by him and forced to work only for the patrirach to pocket a big chunk of her salary. Meanwhile, the Crossroads actress has insisted that her quirky dance moves aren't a sign that she's struggling. "So many people had something to say about me EXPRESSING MYSELF through art!!! I think a lot of you fail to forget I still have nerve damage on the right side of my whole body due to a horrible experience I had where I was placed somewhere against my will and had to literally sit in a chair 10 hours a day, 7 days a week, for 4 months!!!” she told fans, referring to her days in the conservatorship.

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The pop star claimed she suffers from nerve damage after being held against her will.