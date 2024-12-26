Britney Spears Reveals She Has 'Nerve Damage on the Right Side' of Her Body Due to a 'Horrible Experience': 'I Have a Dream of Spitting in Those People's Faces'
Britney Spears is telling all this holiday season.
The pop star took to Instagram to share a series of dance videos where she moved to her signature style. Clad in a yellow off-shoulder top and white denim shorts, Spears later stripped down to a white bikini layered with a sheer lace tube top.
While her dance moves caught people's attention, it was her caption that revealed a deeper struggle.
“So many people had something to say about me EXPRESSING MYSELF through art!!!” she wrote. “I think a lot of you fail to forget I still have nerve damage on the right side of my whole body due to a horrible experience I had where I was placed somewhere against my will and had to literally sit in a chair 10 hours a day, 7 days a week, for 4 months!!!”
“I don’t expect anyone to believe me but I have the schedules all of it !!! It was horrible what they did and hurt my body !!! I took most of my work down due to making sure I was PLEASANT !!!” she continued. “I just have a dream of spitting in those people’s faces who did that to me !!!”
The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker, who continues to recover from her traumatic experiences, then shared how her nerve damage affects her daily life.
“I decided today my healing process but what I don’t show is my right arm and stiff hand for the first hour after I wake up every morning due to not being able to move forward because of an extremely sick plan made by ignorant people !!!” she detailed.
She then credited a rabbi from The Kabbalah Centre for saving her during that dark period.
“Yes, those people hurt me, and I will never come forward and talk about what they did!!! If you read the book, it’s nothing compared to the real harm!!!” she added, referencing her memoir, The Woman in Me, released in 2023.
Despite the lingering hurt, the blonde beauty shared why she loves to post dancing videos on social media.
“So I decided today to take my work back and show myself in movement !!! Can you imagine me performing on stage with a childlike heart feeling like I’m somebody after they made me feel less than nothing ???” Spears explained. “I miss my fans but if you read my book you will kinda understand they ruined me !!!”
“I remember the feeling of performing and feeling like a superwoman !!! A bada-- character like Beyoncé !!! But it’s completely opposite of who I really am !!! I’m extremely shy and have an extremely sensitive heart so I prefer to do videos !!!” she continued.
“So if you don’t like me dancing then f--- off !!!” she concluded.
Spears first opened up about her nerve damage in 2022, revealing it stemmed from a lack of oxygen to her brain during her conservatorship.
She described the harrowing symptoms, including numbness in her hands and a stinging pain in her temple.
“The last three years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state… I couldn’t face it,” she shared.
The 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021, was imposed by her father, Jamie Spears, in 2008. It granted him and attorney Andrew Wallet control over her assets. Since its termination, Britney has been vocal about the profound impact it had on both her mental and physical health.
Her struggles also caused friction with her sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, after Jayden defended his grandfather, claiming he “was just trying to be a father.”
"We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state," he told Daily Mail in 2022.
However, this holiday season brought some healing to Britney as she celebrated Christmas with Jayden after they reunited in November.
In a heartfelt post, she was seen kissing and adoring her youngest son, whom she called her “baby.”
She even shared her joy, writing, “Best Christmas of my life!!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years!!! Tears of joy and literally in shock every day… koo koo crazy, so in love and blessed!!! I’m speechless, thank you, Jesus!!!”