Britney Spears Reveals She Has 'Nerve Damage on the Right Side' of Her Body Due to a 'Horrible Experience': 'I Have a Dream of Spitting in Those People's Faces'

“So many people had something to say about me EXPRESSING MYSELF through art!!!” she wrote. “I think a lot of you fail to forget I still have nerve damage on the right side of my whole body due to a horrible experience I had where I was placed somewhere against my will and had to literally sit in a chair 10 hours a day, 7 days a week, for 4 months!!!”

“I don’t expect anyone to believe me but I have the schedules all of it !!! It was horrible what they did and hurt my body !!! I took most of my work down due to making sure I was PLEASANT !!!” she continued. “I just have a dream of spitting in those people’s faces who did that to me !!!”