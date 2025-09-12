or
Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Claps Back at Sam Asghari's Diss Ahead of Upcoming Tell-All Release

Photo of Kevin Federline, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline had a blunt response after Sam Asghari called him a 'professional father,' as he prepares to release his upcoming tell-all.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline had a blunt response after her ex Sam Asghari called him a “professional father.”

“I’m not too worried about what Sam thinks, but I do love the tagline ‘professional father,’” Federline, 47, told a news outlet on Friday, September 12, from his home in Hawaii. “I think every father should strive to be a professional father.”

Sam Asghari Called Kevin Federline a 'Professional Father'

Photo of Kevin Federline clapped back to Sam Asghari's comments.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline clapped back at Sam Asghari's comments.

Federline also touched on their shared ex, Spears, 43, explaining he just wanted her to be “happy” and “healthy.”

The drama began last month when Asghari, 31, was asked whether he had any thoughts about Federline’s upcoming tell-all, You Thought You Knew, set to hit bookshelves on October 21.

“Well, he’s a professional father, so it would be the first book that’ll tell you how to be a professional father,” replied Asghari, who was married to Spears from 2022 to 2024.

Kevin Federline Announced New Memoir

Photo of Kevin Federline announced his memoir in August.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline announced his memoir in August.

Federline announced his memoir in August, in which he planned to discuss his career as a dancer before his life was thrust into the spotlight when he married Spears.

The tell-all is the first time Federline has spoken publicly and is set to “explore how he weathered the scrutiny of relentless media coverage, high-profile relationships and the painful reality of raising children under a microscope, all while trying to hold his family together,” according to the book’s description.

Britney Spears

Kevin Federline Was Previously Married to Britney Spears

Photo of Kevin Federline was married to Britney Spears from 2004 to 2007.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline was married to Britney Spears from 2004 to 2007.

"This book is extremely intimate and transparent,” Federline said in the statement shared with People. “I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced non-stop emotional turbulence. If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here.”

The couple was married from 2004 to 2007. During their marriage, they welcomed sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline. Kevin is also the father of four more children from other relationships.

Kevin Federline's Memoir Follows Britney Spears' 2023 Tell-All

Photo of Kevin Federline's memoir comes two years after Britney Spears' tell-all book.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline's memoir comes two years after Britney Spears' tell-all book.

“Kevin gave up a lot to give those boys [Preston and Jayden] a semblance of normalcy, and he’s tried to keep his other kids out of the spotlight too,” a source told a news outlet about the memoir shortly after it was announced. “He wanted to write the book to shed light on what his life was really like behind the scenes because so many people thought he was a deadbeat and he wasn’t. He really stepped up as a father when he needed to.”

The dancer's memoir comes nearly two years after the “Toxic” singer released her own tell-all, The Women in Me. The book is currently being adapted into a biopic by director Jon M. Chu, whose resume includes Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked.

