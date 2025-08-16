Sam Asghari Defends Ex Britney Spears in Shady Comment When Asked About Kevin Federline's Memoir
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari defended her with a shady comment about Kevin Federline’s upcoming memoir entitled You Thought You Knew.
“He was a professional father,” Asghari quipped to a news outlet. “So it would be the first book that would tell you how to be a professional father.”
The Traitors star’s sarcastic dig was subtle — but direct, as Federline described his memoir as a story on his experience becoming a father to six children.
'This Book Is Extremely Intimate and Transparent'
“This book is extremely intimate and transparent. I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence,” Federline explained of his memoir. “If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here.”
A press release for the memoir, due to go on sale on October 21, promised intimate details about Federline’s life as he quickly launched to tabloid stardom during Spears’ downfall. Within its chapters, stories about “fame, fatherhood and the private cost of public life — from one of pop culture’s most misunderstood figures” will be heard.
Kevin Federline Demands More Child Support From Britney Spears
Spears married Federline in 2004 before filing for a divorce in 2006, with its finalization in July 2007. When the pop star was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, she slowly lost access to her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with whom she shares custody with Kevin.
In May 2018, Kevin filed court documents to receive more child support from Britney, claiming he made less than 1 percent of what she made at the time.
“We think the reasonable needs for the children while they would be in Kevin’s custody is probably three times what he’s currently receiving,” Kevin’s attorney told a news outlet.
Sam Asghari Drags Kevin Federline for Claiming Britney Spears' Sons Didn't Want to See Her
When Kevin claimed Britney’s sons didn’t want to see or contact her in 2022, Sam came to her defense by degrading the dancer as a father figure — setting the tone for his most recent dig.
“There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves, and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” Sam penned on his Instagram Story. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”
Britney Spears to Seek Legal Action Over Kevin Federline's Memoir
According to a close friend of the pop star, Britney is “livid” about Kevin’s memoir. “Kevin said nothing when she was paying his bills. But now that the checks stopped, he’s ready to talk? This isn’t about truth. It’s about money and relevance,” the friend added while speaking with Rob Shuter of #ShuterScoop.
“She thought she was finally healing,” the insider noted of Britney. “Now she’s back on defense.”
The “Womanizer” artist is even considering legal action, as she fears defamatory claims from her ex-husband. “She gave him everything,” the insider said. “And this is how he thanks her? She’s ready to go to war.”